Audiovisual Presentation Of Disclosures Made In Public Issue Offer Documents

SEBI, vide circular dated May 24, 2024, permitted the salient disclosures made in the draft red herring prospectus, red herring prospects and price band advertisement for public issues, to be made available in Audiovisual ("AV") format for ease in understanding the features of public issues. Such AV format must be prepared and placed in the public domain for all main board public issues. The same will initially be in bilingual format i.e. English and Hindi. The contents of the AV must be as per the prescribed guidelines, such as:

the duration of each bilingual version of the AV must be approximately 10 (ten) minutes; the total duration of the AV must be equitably distributed to cover material disclosures made under various sections of the Draft Red Herring Prospectus and Red Herring Prospects viz. about the company, risk factors, capital structure, objects of the offer, business of the issuer, promoters, management, summary of financial information, litigations, material developments and terms of the offer; and the content of the AV must be factual, nonrepetitive, non-promotional and must not be misleading in any manner.

The provisions of the circular will become a mandatory requirement from October 1, 2024.

