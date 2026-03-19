TPM Consultants: January 2026 - Non-Tariff Measures

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has amended the following Quality Control Order. The amended Order will come into force with immediate effect.

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Amendment of Quality Control Order for Certain Products (13 Feb)

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has amended the following Quality Control Order. The amended Order will come into force with immediate effect. For a complete list of products, refer to the link herein.

Welding Rods and Electrodes (Quality Control) Order, 2023 dated 14 th July 2023

July 2023 Insulated Flask, Bottles and Containers for Domestic Use (Quality Control) Order, 2024 dated 5 th March 2024

March 2024 Electric Ceiling Type Fans (Quality Control) Order, 2023 dated 9 th August 2023

August 2023 Laboratory Glassware (Quality Control) Order, 2023 dated 1 st January 2024

January 2024 Air Cooler and Air Filters (Quality Control) Order, 2025 30th January 2025

The Order shall not be applicable to goods manufactured by entities, registered under Udyam Portal of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, provided that their investment in plant and machinery or equipment does not exceed ₹ 1 crore and the turnover does not exceed ₹ 5 crores for the previous financial year, as certified by a Chartered Accountant.

Transitional Exemption for Quality Control Order for 26 Products (13 Feb)

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has issued an order granting a transitional exemption for certain Quality Control Orders (QCOs). The exemption applies to consignments for which the Bill of Lading was issued before the implementation date of the respective QCO, and the Bill of Entry was filed within 180 days of that date.

The relief covers 26 QCOs across sectors such as aluminium products, electrical appliances, plywood, copper products, footwear, laboratory glassware, electrical accessories and other items. Importers availing this exemption must submit copies of the Bill of Lading, Bill of Entry and supporting documents to BIS within seven days of clearance, along with a signed declaration. The order comes with immediate effect. For a complete list of products, refer to the link herein.

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