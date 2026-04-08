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8 April 2026

India's Foreign Trade Overhaul: Key Insights On FEMA 2026 Export–Import Regulations (Video)

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India's foreign trade regulatory landscape is undergoing a major transformation with the introduction of the Foreign Exchange Management (Export and Import of Goods and Services) Regulations, 2026...
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IndiaLaw LLP
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India's foreign trade regulatory landscape is undergoing a major transformation with the introduction of the Foreign Exchange Management (Export and Import of Goods and Services) Regulations, 2026, notified by the Reserve Bank of India. In this episode of Podcast Bites by IndiaLaw LLP, host Tanvi Dalvi breaks down the key changes introduced under FEMA 2026, including the shift to a unified export import framework, revised export declaration norms, updated realisation and repatriation timelines, and simplified compliance for small-value transactions.

The episode also explores critical aspects such as expanded definitions for software exports, treatment of third-party transactions, set-off provisions, and enhanced protections for exporters against unwarranted charges by authorised dealers.

Whether you are an exporter, importer, legal professional, or part of a financial institution, this episode provides essential insights to help you navigate the evolving FEMA compliance regime and prepare for the regulations coming into force from October 1, 2026.

Tune in to stay ahead of regulatory developments shaping India's cross-border trade ecosystem.

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