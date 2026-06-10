TPM Consultants: June 2026 - BIS Updates

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 15th May 2026.

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Substitution of Standards for Petroleum Products (18 May)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 15th May 2026. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 15th November 2026. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

IS 18698: 2026 Dimethyl Ether (DME) Blended Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) — Specification (First Revision).

Dimethyl Ether (DME) Blended Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) — Specification (First Revision). IS 19850: 2026 E22, E25, E27 and E30 Fuel — Admixture of Anhydrous Ethanol and Motor Gasoline for Usage in the Positive Ignition Engine Powered Vehicles — Specification.

Substitution of Standards for Chemicals (18 May)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of certain Standards, including IS 19788: 2026 Clothianidin, Technical — Specification, with effect from 15th May 2026. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 15th November 2026. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

Amendment of Standards for Polymer Modified Bitumen (21 May)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the amendment of certain Standards, including IS 15462: 2019 Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) — Specification (First Revision), with effect from 14th May 2026. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 13th November 2026. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

Substitution of Standards for Aluminium Slabs (22 May)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of certain Standards, including IS 19734: 2026 Aluminium and Aluminium Alloy Billets and Slabs — Specification, with effect from 14th May 2026. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 14th November 2026. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

Substitution of Standards for Ammonium Nitrate (22 May)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of certain Standards, including IS 13425: 2026 Ammonium Nitrate for Nitrous Oxide Production — Specification (First Revision), with effect from 14th May 2026. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 14th November 2026. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

Amendment of Standards for Batteries (29 May)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the amendment of certain Standards, including IS 14257: 2019 Lead-Acid Storage Batteries for Motor Vehicles with Light Weight and High Cranking Performance — Specification (First Revision), with effect from 21st May 2026. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 20th November 2026. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

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