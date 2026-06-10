TPM Consultants: June 2026 - Foreign Trade Policy

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has notified the fixation of four new Standard Input Output Norms (SIONs) under the Chemical and Allied Product Group 'A'.

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Fixation of four new Standard Input Output Norms under Chemical and Allied Product (04 May)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has notified the fixation of four new Standard Input Output Norms (SIONs) under the Chemical and Allied Product Group 'A'. The new entries are as follows:

Cefuroxime Sterile Sodium

NAS -5 (2-Diazo-1-Napthol-5-SulfonicAcid, Sodium Salt)

Tobramycin 300 mg / 5 ml Nebuliser Solution (Each ml contains Tobramycin Ph. Eur. 60 mg)

Schaeffers Acid

For further details, please refer to the link herein.

Validity of Ad-hoc norms (05 May)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has modified the validity of the ad-hoc norms under Para 4.12 of the Handbook of Procedures. As per the modification, the validity period of ad-hoc norms ratified by Norms Committees on or after 1st April 2015 shall remain valid until 31st March 2028. This amendment has been made to promote ease of doing business by ensuring continuity, predictability and lowering transaction costs for exporters.

Clarifications on Interest Subvention Support for Pre- and Post- Shipment Export Credit under Export Promotion Mission - Niryat Protsahan (13 May)

With reference to the Interest Subvention Support for Pre- and Post- Shipment Export Credit under Export Promotion Mission, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade has received certain representation on difficulties faced regarding Unique Identification Number (UIN). In light of the same, and in the interest of ease of doing business, the Directorate has decided to provide a window for firms to generate a UIN in cases where credit was disbursed in FY 2025-26 (on or after 2nd January 2026) using erstwhile Unique Document Identification (UDIN) and also for entities who were disbursed loan under EPM on or after 2nd January 2026 prior to UIN generation.

Revision of Standard Input Output Norms under "Chemical and Allied Product” (29 May)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has notified the revision of certain Standard Input Output Norms (SIONs) under the Chemical and Allied Product. The revision has been made for the following products:

Caustic Soda Flakes/Solid

Gelatine

Ossein

Chlorinated Paraffin

For further details, please refer to the link herein.

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