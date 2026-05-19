Trade Remedial Actions

TPM was founded in 1999 as the first firm dealing exclusively in the field of trade remedies. TPM has assisted domestic producers, in India and overseas, suffering due to cheap and unfair imports to avail the necessary protection under the umbrella of the WTO Agreements. TPM also assists exporters and importers facing trade remedial investigations in India or other countries. TPM has assisted exporters facing investigations in a number of jurisdictions such as China, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, European Union, GCC, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine and USA. TPM also provides services in the field of trade policy, non-tariff barriers, competition law, trade compliance, indirect taxation, trade monitoring and analysis. It also represents industries before the Government in matters involving customs policy.

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Indian Updates

Chapter 27 – Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes

Final findings in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Low Ash Metallurgical Coke from Australia, China, Colombia, Indonesia, Japan and Russia. (28 Apr)

The DGTR issued final findings in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Low Ash Metallurgical Coke from Australia, China, Colombia, Indonesia, Japan and Russia. The application for the initiation of the investigation was filed by Indian Metallurgical Coke Manufacturers Association. The Authority noted that the imports from the subject countries have increased significantly in absolute and relative terms. The increase in demand for the subject goods has been taken over by the subject imports, which are undercutting and suppressing the prices of the domestic industry. The Authority concluded that the low prices of subject imports were not on account of any natural advantages accruing to the foreign producers. Due to the dumping of subject imports, the domestic industry has significant under-utilised capacities, incurred financial losses, cash losses, and recorded a negative return on investment, which resulted in adverse impact on its ability to raise further capital investment. In view of the above, the Authority recommended imposition of anti-dumping duties on the imports of subject goods from the subject countries.

Chapter 29 – Organic Chemicals

Final findings in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Normal Butanol or N-Butyl Alcohol from Malaysia, South Africa and the United States of America. (09 Apr)

The DGTR issued final findings in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Normal Butanol or N-Butyl Alcohol from Malaysia, South Africa and the United States of America. The application for the initiation of the investigation was filed by Andhra Petrochemicals Limited. The Authority noted that there is likelihood of continuation or recurrence of dumping of the subject goods from the subject countries. The volume of subject imports has increased in both absolute and relative terms and are priced below the cost and price of the domestic industry despite the increase in cost of raw materials, thereby preventing the domestic industry from increasing its prices.

The production and sales of the domestic industry have declined. The domestic industry witnessed a decline in profits and has slipped into losses. It also suffered cash losses and recorded a negative return on investment. The Authority also noted that the exporters from the subject countries are extremely export oriented and export to third countries at injurious and attractive prices. Accordingly, the Authority recommended continuation of the anti-dumping duties on the imports of subject goods from the subject countries for a period of five years.

Chapter 76 – Aluminium and articles thereof

Initiation of sunset review of anti-subsidy duty on imports of Aluminium Wire in Coil Form or Wire Rod in Coil form having diameter ranging from 9mm to 13mm from Malaysia. (27 Apr)

The DGTR initiated a sunset review of anti-subsidy duty on imports of Aluminium Wire in Coil Form or Wire Rod in Coil form having diameter ranging from 9 mm to 13 mm from Malaysia, pursuant to an application filed by Hindalco Industries Limited, Vedanta Limited, and Bharat Aluminium Company Limited. The applicants have submitted information demonstrating increased subsidies availed by the largest producer of the subject goods in Malaysia, attractiveness of the Indian market, export orientation of producers of subject goods in Malaysia and adverse impact of global dynamics such as the enhancement of Section 232 duties by the United States of America on Aluminium products, which may lead to imports into India. Thus, the Authority prima facie noted that there is likelihood of continuation or recurrence of subsidization and injury to the domestic industry and has accordingly initiated a sunset review of anti-dumping duty on the imports of the product under consideration.

International Updates

Chapter 03 – Fish and crustaceans, molluscs and other aquatic invertebrates

United States of America

Affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the sunset review of anti- dumping duty on imports of certain Frozen Fish Fillets from Vietnam. (15 Apr)

Chapter 07 – Edible vegetables and certain roots and tubers

Canada

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Whole Potatoes from USA, for consumption in British Columbia. (02 Apr)

Chapter 10 – Cereals

Morocco

Initiation of safeguard investigation into imports of (13 Apr)

Philippines

Initiation of safeguard investigation into imports of (15 Apr)

Chapter 22 – Beverages, spirits and vinegar

Madagascar

Initiation of safeguard investigation into imports of Unfermented Fruit Juices and Nectars, as well as Fruit-Flavoured Non-Alcoholic Beverages. (17 Apr)

Chapter 28 – Inorganic chemicals

South Korea

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Solid Sodium Hydroxide from China and Taiwan. (07 Apr)

United States of America

Imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Silicon Metal from Angola and Lao and anti-subsidy duty on imports from Lao. (16 Apr)

Chapter 29 – Organic Chemicals

Brazil

Final affirmative determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Ethanolamines from China. (01 Apr)

Preliminary determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Acrylic Acid from China. (08 Apr)

European Union

Preliminary affirmative determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Terephthalic Acid from Mexico and South Korea. (10 Apr)

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Monosodium Glutamate from Indonesia and China. (16 Apr)

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Citric Acid from China. (14 Apr)

United States of America

Affirmative determination issued by the USDOC and USITC in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol from China. (10 and 27 Apr)

Affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the sunset review of anti- dumping duty on imports of Monosodium Glutamate from China and Indonesia. (10 Apr)

Affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the sunset review of anti- dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Citric Acid and certain Citrate Salts from China. (15 Apr)

Chapter 32 – Tanning or dyeing extracts; tannins and their derivatives; dyes, pigments and other colouring matter; paints and varnishes; putty and other mastics; inks

Trade remedial actions against India

USA

Preliminary affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Oleoresin Paprika from India. (02 Apr)

The USDOC has preliminary determined that Indian exporters have dumped the subject goods during the period of investigation, that is 1st April 2024 to 31st March 2025. Accordingly, a dumping margin of 3.33% was provisionally determined for Mane Kancor Ingredients Private Limited, 5.66% for Synthite Industries Private Limited, and 4.60% for all other Indian exporters.

Chapter 35 – Albuminoidal substances; modified starches; glues; enzymes

Brazil

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Soy Proteins from China. (13 Apr)

European Union

Preliminary affirmative determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Pea Protein from China. (28 Apr)

Chapter 36 – Explosives; pyrotechnic products; matches; pyrophoric alloys; certain combustible preparations

Trade remedial actions against India

United States of America

Affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the sunset review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Commodity Matchbooks from India. (10 Apr) The USDOC has determined that revocation of duties on imports of subject goods would likely lead to continuation or recurrence of dumping and exports of subsidized subject goods. Dumping margin upto 66.07% and a subsidy rate upto 9.88% is likely to prevail in case the duties are allowed to expire.

Chapter 39 – Plastics and articles thereof

Brazil

Final affirmative determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Polyethylene Resins from Canada and USA. (13 Apr)

Madagascar

Initiation of safeguard investigation into imports of Plastic Tableware, Kitchenware, Household Items, and Packaging. (17 Apr)

Mexico

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Polyester Resin from Malaysia and Vietnam. (07 Apr)

United States of America

Final affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate from China. (13 Apr)

Chapter 40 – Rubber and articles thereof

Trade remedial actions against India

Brazil

Preliminary determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Diagonal Construction Agricultural Tyres from India. (13 Apr)

The DECOM has preliminarily determined that certain Indian producers were dumping the subject goods in the Brazilian market during the period of investigation, that is 1st July 2024 to 30th June 2025. Accordingly, dumping margins in the range of 3.20% to 10.78% were determined for the Indian exporters. However, the DECOM preliminarily determined that Balkrishna Tyres Limited was not dumping the goods in Brazil. However, the DECOM has decided not to impose provisional duties.

Other trade remedial actions

Thailand

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Rubber Gloves from China. (21 Apr)

Chapter 44 – Wood and articles of wood; wood charcoal

Canada

Initiation of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations into imports of Decorative and other Non-structural Plywood from China. (10 Apr)

Initiation of safeguard investigation into imports of certain Wood (24 Apr)

European Union

Final affirmative determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Softwood Plywood from Brazil. (15 Apr)

Chapter 48 – Paper and paperboard; article of paper pulp, of paper or of paperboard

Mexico

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Cardboard from Austria, Finland, and Sweden. (08 Apr)

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Converted Thermal Paper Rolls from China. (20 Apr)

Philippines

Termination of safeguard investigation into imports of Corrugating Medium. (02 Apr)

Chapter 64 – Footwear, gaiters and the like; parts of such articles

Argentina

Revocation of anti-dumping duty on imports of Footwear from (21 Apr)

Chapter 70 – Glass and glassware

European Union

Final affirmative determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Continuous Filament Glass Fibre products from Bahrain, Egypt, and Thailand. (15 Apr)

United States of America

Imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Float Glass Products from China and anti-subsidy duty on imports from China and Malaysia. (04 Apr)

Chapter 72 – Iron and steel

Trade remedial actions against India

United States of America

Affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Forged Steel Fluid End Blocks from Germany, Italy and Korea, and anti-subsidy duty on imports from China, Germany, India, and Italy. (15 Apr)

The USDOC determined that revocation of anti-subsidy duty on imports of subject goods from India would likely lead to continuation or recurrence of exports of subsidized goods. Subsidy rate upto 5.92% is likely to prevail in case the duties from India are allowed to expire.

Other trade remedial actions

Canada

Affirmative determination issued by the CBSA in the sunset review of anti- dumping duty on imports of Concrete Reinforcing Bar from Oman and Russia. (21 Apr)

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Concrete Reinforcing Bar from Algeria, Egypt, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia. Singapore and Vietnam. (21 Apr)

Morocco

Affirmative determination issued in the sunset review of safeguard measures on imports of Hot-Rolled Steel Sheets. (23 Apr)

Egypt

Imposition of safeguard measures on imports of Hot Rolled Flat Steel Products, Cold Rolled Coil, Galvanized Steel, Pre-painted Steel and Semi-finished Products of Iron or Non-alloy Steel (Billets). (02 Apr)

United States of America

Initiation of the anti-circumvention investigation concerning anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of certain Corrosion-Resistant Steel Products from South Korea, when produced and exported from Thailand using components from South Korea. (02 Apr)

Continuation of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Steel Concrete Reinforcing Bar from Mexico and Türkiye. (13 Apr)

Affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the sunset review of anti- dumping duty on imports of Non-Oriented Electrical Steel from China, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Sweden, and Taiwan, and anti-subsidy duty on imports from China and Taiwan. (16 Apr)

Imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Steel Concrete Reinforcing Bar from Algeria. (29 Apr)

Vietnam

Revocation of anti-dumping duty on imports of H-beam steel from Malaysia. (16 Apr)

Chapter 73 – Articles of iron and steel

Trade remedial actions against India

Mexico

Initiation of sunset review of anti-subsidy duty on imports of Straight and Helical Longitudinal Welded Carbon Steel Pipes from India and USA. (06 Apr)

The Ministry of Economy has initiated a sunset review with respect to imports from India and USA. The review has been initiated based on request filed by Tubacero, S. de R.L. de C.V. The duties were first imposed in 2016 and were later continued in 2021. The Indian exports are currently subject to duty of USD 81.61 per MT.

United States of America

Affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Prestressed Concrete Steel Wire Strand from Brazil, India, Japan, Mexico, South Korea and Thailand, and anti-subsidy duty on imports from India. (10 Apr)

The USDOC has determined that revocation of duties on imports of subject goods would likely lead to continuation or recurrence of dumping and exports of subsidized subject goods. Dumping margin upto 102.07% and subsidy rate upto 62.92% is likely to prevail in case the duties from India are allowed to expire.

Affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Forged Steel Fittings from India and South Korea, and anti-subsidy duty on imports from India. (15 Apr)

The USDOC determined that revocation of duties on imports of subject goods would likely lead to continuation or recurrence of dumping and exports of subsidized subject goods. Dumping margin upto 293.40% and a subsidy rate ranging between 2.64% to 300.77% is likely to prevail in case the duties from India are allowed to expire.

Other trade remedial actions

Canada

Initiation of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations into imports of Steel Racks from China. (20 Apr)

European Union

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Welded Tubes and Pipes of Iron or Non-Alloy Steel from Belarus, China, and Russia. (17 Apr)

Mexico

Affirmative determination issued in the sunset review of anti-subsidy duty on imports of Steel Cables from China. (09 Apr)

United States of America

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Non-Refillable Steel Cylinders from China. (01 Apr)

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Prestressed Concrete Steel Wire Strand from China. (01 Apr)

Continuation of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of certain Kitchen Appliance Shelving and Racks from China. (13 Apr)

Affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the sunset review of anti- dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of certain Oil Country Tubular Goods from China. (15 Apr)

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of certain Oil Country Tubular Goods from Austria, Taiwan and UAE, and anti-subsidy investigation into imports from Austria. (28 Apr)

Final affirmative determination issued by the USITC in the anti-dumping and anti- subsidy investigations into imports of Temporary Steel Fencing from China. (30 Apr)

Chapter 76 – Aluminum and articles thereof

United States of America

Preliminary affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the anti- circumvention investigation concerning anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Disposable Aluminum Containers, Pans, Trays and Lids from China, when exported from Thailand but produced using components from China. (20 Apr)

Chapter 84 – Nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof

Indonesia

Initiation of sunset review of safeguard measures on imports of Evaporators. (14 Apr)

South Africa

Affirmative determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Fully Automatic Top Load Machines from China and Thailand. (22 Apr)

United States of America

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Small Vertical Shaft Engines from China. (01 Apr)

Chapter 85 – Electrical machinery and equipment and parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles

Trade remedial actions against India

United States of America

Preliminary affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Crystalline Silicon Photovoltaic Cells, whether or not assembled into Modules from Lao, Indonesia, and India. (28 Apr)

The USDOC has preliminary determined that Indian exporters have dumped the subject goods during the period of investigation, that is 1st July 2024 to 30th June 2025. Dumping margin of 123.04% has been determined for Mundra Solar PV Limited, Mundra Solar Energy Limited, Kowa Company Ltd, Premier Energies Photovoltaic Private Limited, and all other companies.

Other trade remedial actions

Eurasian Economic Union

Final affirmative determination issued in anti-dumping investigation into imports of Sparking Plugs from China. (10 Apr)

Chapter 87 – Vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock and parts and accessories thereof

United States of America

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Chassis and Subassemblies from China. (01 Apr)

Final affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of certain Chassis and Subassemblies thereof from Mexico, Thailand and Vietnam, and anti-subsidy investigation into imports from Mexico and Thailand. (24 Apr)

Chapter 94 – Furniture; bedding, mattresses, mattress supports, cushions and similar stuffed furnishing; lamps and lighting fittings, not elsewhere specified or included; illuminated signs, illuminated nameplates; prefabricated building

United States of America

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Boltless Steel Shelving Units, Prepackaged for Sale from China. (01 Apr)

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Mattresses from Cambodia, Malaysia, Serbia, Thailand, Türkiye and Vietnam, and anti-subsidy duty on imports from China. (01 Apr)

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