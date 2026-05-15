TPM Newsletter: Foreign Trade Policy - May 2016

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade had undertaken a special drive during the period 1st March 2026 to 31st March 2026 for expeditious disposal of pending cases relating to issuance of Export Obligation Discharge Certificates (EODCs) under the Advance Authorisation and Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) schemes. In order to build upon the gains achieved during the month of March 2026, the DGFT has decided to extend the special drive for a further period from 1st April 2026 to 31st May 2026.

TPM was founded in 1999 as the first firm dealing exclusively in the field of trade remedies. TPM has assisted domestic producers, in India and overseas, suffering due to cheap and unfair imports to avail the necessary protection under the umbrella of the WTO Agreements. TPM also assists exporters and importers facing trade remedial investigations in India or other countries. TPM has assisted exporters facing investigations in a number of jurisdictions such as China, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, European Union, GCC, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine and USA. TPM also provides services in the field of trade policy, non-tariff barriers, competition law, trade compliance, indirect taxation, trade monitoring and analysis. It also represents industries before the Government in matters involving customs policy.

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Special drive for expeditious issuance of EODCs under Advance Authorisation and EPCG schemes (01 Apr)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade had undertaken a special drive during the period 1st March 2026 to 31st March 2026 for expeditious disposal of pending cases relating to issuance of Export Obligation Discharge Certificates (EODCs) under the Advance Authorisation and Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) schemes. In order to build upon the gains achieved during the month of March 2026, the DGFT has decided to extend the special drive for a further period from 1st April 2026 to 31st May 2026. The drive will place special emphasis on older pending EODC applications, deficient applications pending for long durations and cases where closure has been delayed for want of timely submission of complete documents / clarification by the authorisation holder.

Procedure for allocation of quantities for import of Calcined Petroleum Coke for Aluminium industry and Raw Petroleum Coke for CPC manufacturing industry, for the Financial Year 2026-27 (10 Apr)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has invited applications for allocation of quantities for import of Calcined Petroleum Coke (CPC) for use in the Aluminium Industry and Raw Petroleum Coke (RPC) for CP manufacturing industry for the financial year 2026-27, in accordance with the prescribed procedure. For further details, please refer to the link herein.

Clarification on eligibility of new ECGC Whole Turnover Policy under the Resilience & Logistics Intervention for Export Facilitation (RELIEF) under Export Promotion Mission (EPM) (15 Apr)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has clarified that the support under Component II of the Resilience & Logistics Intervention for Export Facilitation (RELIEF) under Export Promotion Mission (EPM) will be available to exporters who obtain a new ECGC Whole Turnover Policy for the first time on or after 16th March 2026.

Amendment in export policy of Baryte (Natural Barium Sulphate) (17 Apr)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has amended the export policy of Baryte (Natural Barium Sulphate). Grade A (Specific Gravity ≥4.2) and Grade B (Specific Gravity =4.10-4.20) have been placed under the Restricted category and Grade CDW (Specific Gravity

Instructions regarding issuance / re-issuance / extension of validity of Post Export EPCG Scrips (21 Apr)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has introduced an online module for issuance of electronic post Export EPCG Duty Credit scrips for use by the authorisation holders as well as RAs. The module will allow seamless exchange of data between DGFT and ICEGATE with respect to electronically issued scrips thereby facilitating subsequent utilization by exporters. For further details, please refer to the link herein.

Alignment of RoDTEP Schedule consequent to changes in the First Schedule to Customs Tariff Act, 1975 (30 Apr)

Consequent to the amendments made under the Customs Tariff Act, 1975, vide the fourth schedule of the Finance Act (No. 3 of 2026), the Directorate General of Foreign Trade has amended RoDTEP Schedule (Appendix 4 R and Appendix 4RE) with effect from 1st May 2026 to align it with First Schedule of the Customs Tariff Act. For the amended Schedule 4R and 4RE, please refer to the link herein.

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