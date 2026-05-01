Delhi High Court Holds That Damages Awarded By Foreign Courts Not Subject To FEMA / RBI Directions

AZB & Partners is one of India's premier law firms with 500+ lawyers and offices across the country. The firm was founded in 2004 with a clear purpose to provide reliable, practical and full–service advice to clients, across all sectors. Having grown steadily since its inception, AZB & Partners now has offices across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune and Chennai. We are recognized by most international publications for our legal expertise.

Article Insights

AZB & Partners are most popular: within International Law, Transport and Environment topic(s)

in India

with readers working within the Law Firm industries

Delhi High Court (‘HC’) in Peter Beck und Partner Vermögensverwaltung GmbH v. Prakash Industries Limited1 held that amounts awarded by a competent court, whether Indian or foreign, towards damages for breach of contract, cannot be subject to ceilings prescribed under FEMA and/or circulars/directions issued by the RBI. The Delhi HC observed that a decree passed by a foreign court of competent jurisdiction does not become unenforceable merely because the amounts have been awarded under ‘certain heads’ which are not permissible in Indian law, particularly where the contract between the parties is governed by foreign law, and the foreign court has adjudicated the case on that basis.

An appeal against this judgment is pending before the Division Bench of the Delhi HC.2

Footnotes

1. Peter Beck und Partner Vermögensverwaltung GmbH v. Prakash Industries Limited, 2026 SCC OnLine Del 689.

2. Prakash Industries Ltd. v. Peter Beck und Partner Vermögensverwaltung GmbH, EFA (OS) 1/2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.