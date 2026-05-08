TPM Consultants: May 2026 - Key Highlights

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has amended the Import Policy of Glufosinate and its salts. The imports falling under HS Codes 38 08 9193, 38 08 9199, 38 08 9361, 38 08 9391, 38 08 9399, 38 08 9912, 38 08 9991 and 38 08 9999 shall be “Restricted”...

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Amendment in Import Policy of Glufosinate and its salts (13 Apr)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has amended the Import Policy of Glufosinate and its salts. The imports falling under HS Codes 38 08 9193, 38 08 9199, 38 08 9361, 38 08 9391, 38 08 9399, 38 08 9912, 38 08 9991 and 38 08 9999 shall be “Restricted”, where the combined amount of the CIF value and applicable anti- dumping duty, calculated on a per kilogram basis, is less than Rs 1,154. The restriction will be operative for a period of six months with immediate effect.

Amendment in the Import Policy on imports of Virgin Multi-Layer Paperboards extended (30 Apr)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has extended the duration of the amended Import Policy on imports of Virgin Multi-Layer Paperboards. The policy was first amended for imports under 48059100, 48059200, 48059300, 48109300, 48109200 and 48109900. Under the amendment, imports below price of Rs. 67,220 per MT were “Restricted”. The policy was first amended on 22nd August 2025 and has now been extended till 30th September 2026.

Global Updates

Kazakhstan requests WTO consultations challenging Indonesia’s duties on Hot- Rolled Steel Coils (15 Apr)

Kazakhstan has requested consultations with Indonesia challenging the imposition and continued extension of 20% anti-dumping duty on imports of Hot-Rolled Steel Coils from Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan has argued that these duties were unlawfully extended, despite it not being a part of the original investigation, primarily on the basis of its association with Russia through a customs union. It has been stated that there was no examination of dumping, injury, or causation. It has further alleged serious procedural and substantive violations, including lack of notification and participation rights, absence of evidence for circumvention, non-disclosure of essential facts and methodologies, and arbitrary treatment of Kazakhstan as a part of a single market with Russia and Belarus.

IEEPA Tariff Refunds: US Customs Deploys Phase 1 of portal for filing refund claims (20 Apr)

In February 2026, the Supreme Court of the United States of America held that the ‘reciprocal tariffs’ collected pursuant to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (‘IEEPA’) were ultra vires. Building on this, in March and April 2026, the US Court of International Trade ruled that US Customs and Border Protection (‘CBP’) must issue refunds of all reciprocal tariffs collected.

CBP has a portal called the Automated Commercial Environment (‘ACE’), which is the centralized digital system for processing imports and exports from the US and is used for filing, processing, and tracking entries in the normal course. Pursuant to the above rulings, on 20th April 2026, CBP deployed a new mechanism within ACE called the Consolidated Administration and Processing of Entries (CAPE) for processing refund claims of reciprocal tariffs. Following are the key points in this regard:

This is only the first phase of deployment for relatively uncomplicated cases. Further updates will be rolled out for more complex cases in due course. Only the Importer of Record (‘IOR’) or the authorized customs broker may file a claim through CAPE. Phase 1 will only process entries that are either unliquidated or were liquidated within 80 days. Phase 1 will not process entries subject to anti-dumping or countervailing duties for which liquidation instructions have been issued and are pending liquidation. Phase 1 will not process entries with an active protest; entries flagged for reconciliation and entries associated with drawback claims.

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