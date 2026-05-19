Non-Tariff Measures

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India
Suspension of Quality Control Order for certain chemicals
The Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals under the Ministry of Chemicals has temporarily suspended the operation of the following Quality Control Orders. The Orders have been suspended for a period of 3 months, from 1st April 2026 to 1st July 2026. The Orders have been suspended in light of supply chain disruptions and to ensure continued supply of products.
- Linear Alkyl Benzene (Quality Control) Order, 2022
- Morpholine (Quality Control) Order, 2020
- n-Butyl Acrylate (Quality Control) Order, 2021
Quality Control Order for certain electrical appliances (06 Apr)
The Department for Promotion and Industry and Internal Trade under the Ministry of Commerce has notified the Safety of Household, Commercial and Similar Electrical Appliances (Quality Control) Order, 2026. It shall apply to all electrical appliance intended for household, commercial or similar application with rated voltage not exceeding 250 V for single-phase appliances and 480 V for other appliances including direct current supplied appliances and battery-operated appliances. It shall not apply to electrical appliances which fall under the scope of any other Order. The Order shall come into force on 1st October 2026.
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