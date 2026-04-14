JSA Mint Leadership Dialogue – Season 2

Mint Leadership Dialogues – Season 2, presented by Mint in collaboration with JSA Advocates and Solicitors, is a premier thought leadership initiative that brings together India's most influential business leaders, investors, policymakers, and sector experts to chart the course toward a Viksit Bharat 2047.

At JSA, we are proud to co-create this platform, which reflects our enduring commitment to shaping India's legal and economic landscape.

Building on the success of Season 1, this edition continues to explore how businesses, legal frameworks, and policy interventions can work in synergy to unlock capacity, drive innovation, and ensure equitable access to opportunity.

The dialogues tackle India's core economic challenges—from income disparities to sectoral bottlenecks—while generating actionable ideas for inclusive, sustainable, and holistic growth. For over three decades, JSA has been a trusted partner in India's development story, and this collaboration is yet another step in our journey of enabling progress.

Mumbai (2nd March 2026)

A fresh start: New trade deals, changing global capital flows, and private capex decisions

India has recently concluded landmark trade agreements with both the European Union and the United States, opening up significant new market access for Indian businesses. These deals

are expected to reduce tariffs, expand export opportunities, and signal a stronger, more predictable engagement of India in the global economy.

Alongside these trade advances, India's latest Economic Survey and Union Budget have underscored both the critical role of private investment and the government's continued focus

on capital expenditure.

The Economic Survey highlights that while India's growth outlook is robust, high cost of capital remains a key constraint on private capex, emphasizing the need for structural reforms and

demand signals that can unlock corporate investment.

Meanwhile, the Budget has reinforced the infrastructure push – with public capex reaching its highest level in at least a decade and targets for FY27 set around ?12.2 lakh crore – intended in

part to crowd in private investment and strengthen growth momentum.

These developments mark a potential inflection point – not just in export potential, but in how global capital views India and how Indian companies think about long?term investment.

This closed?door roundtable will examine whether these trade deals, combined with recent policy signals, are strong enough to change real boardroom decisions on private capex.

Are global investors beginning to see India as a structurally lower?risk, long?term growth market? And more importantly, are Indian companies prepared to translate this moment into

sustained capacity creation, global integration, and competitive scale?

Bringing together CEOs and investors, the discussion will focus on practical choices, not policy mechanics — what has genuinely changed, what hasn't, and what this moment means for India

Inc.'s next phase of growth.

Key Discussion Points

What do the trade deals with the EU and US mean for India and for your business – Will lower tariffs and higher incentives help you expand with more confidence in theseregions?

Has the global view of India changed after the deals with the EU and US. Are customers, partners, or investors more confident than before?

How are you thinking about private capex in your company – Will the trade deals and/or government incentives make you commit to new plants, machinery, or expansion projects?

What does this mean for FDI inflows into India – Is global capital more confident now about the India story?

Is global capital more willing to back your growth now – Are investors or lenders offering better support or terms?

Do you see this as the start of a real capex cycle? – Or just another opportunity you are watching cautiously?

Leadership Dialogue - Season 2 - Mumbai Chapter

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