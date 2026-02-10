TPM Newsletter: January 2026 - Trade Remedial Actions

Indian Updates

Chapter 27 – Mineral fuels, mineral oils, and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes

Imposition of provisional anti-dumping duty on imports of Low Ash Metallurgical Coke from Australia, China, Colombia, Indonesia, Japan and Russia. (31 Dec)

The Central Government imposed provisional anti-dumping duty, in the range of USD 60.87 – 130.66 per MT, on the imports of Low Ash Metallurgical Coke from Australia, China, Colombia, Indonesia, Japan and Russia. The imposition of the provisional anti-dumping duty was recommended by DGTR vide preliminary findings F. No. 6/03/2025-DGTR, dated 14th November 2025 and it shall be effective for a period of six months, unless revoked, amended or superseded earlier.

Chapter 29 – Organic Chemicals

Imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of 1,1,1,2-Tetrafluoroethane or R134a from China. (24 Dec)

The Central Government imposed anti-dumping duty, in the range of USD 4,423 to 5,251 per MT, on imports of 1,1,2-Tetrafluoroethane or R-134a from China vide Notification No. 36/2025 – Customs (ADD). The imposition of the antidumping duty was recommended by DGTR through Final Findings notification F. No.6/30/2024-DGTR dated 26th September 2025.

Extension of anti-dumping duty on imports of 2-Ethyl Hexanol from the European Union, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan and the United States of America. (25 Dec)

The Central Government has extended the anti-dumping duty on the imports of 2-Ethyl Hexanol from the European Union, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan and the USA, imposed vide Notification No. 17/2021 – Customs (ADD) dated 26th March 2021. The anti-dumping duty shall continue till 26th June 2026, unless revoked, superseded or amended earlier.

Chapter 38 – Miscellaneous Chemical Products

Imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Calcium Carbonate Filler Masterbatch from Vietnam. (24 Dec)

The Central Government imposed anti-dumping duty up to USD 75 per MT on the imports of Calcium Carbonate Filler Masterbatch from Vietnam vide Notification No. 37/2025 – Customs (ADD). The imposition of the anti-dumping duty was recommended by the DGTR through Final Findings Notification F. No.6/38/2024-DGTR dated 27th September 2025.

Chapter 39 – Plastics and articles thereof

Extension of anti-dumping duty on imports of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin from China. (26 Dec)

The Central Government has extended the anti-dumping duty on the imports of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin having an intrinsic viscosity of 0.72 decilitres per gram or higher imposed vide Notification No. 18/2021 – Customs (ADD) dated 27th March 2021. The anti-dumping duty shall remain in force till 26th June 2026 unless revoked, superseded, or amended earlier.

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Nylon 6 Chips and Granules with relative viscosity below 3 from China and Russia. (31 Dec)

The DGTR initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of Nylon 6 Chips and Granules with relative viscosity below 3 from China and Russia pursuant to an application filed by Gujarat Polyfilms Private Limited. The Authority noted that there was prima facie evidence of material injury to the domestic industry due to dumping of the subject imports into India. The subject imports into India have increased in absolute and relative terms. Further, the imports of the subject goods have suppressed and depressed the prices of the domestic industry which has adversely impacted the profitability of the domestic industry. Accordingly, the DGTR has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of subject goods from the subject countries.

Chapter 70 – Glass and Glassware

Extension of countervailing duty in imports of Textured Tempered Glass from Malaysia. (07 Dec)

The Central Government has extended the countervailing duty on the imports of Textured Tempered Glass imposed vide Notification No. 3/2021 – Customs (CVD) dated 9th March 2021. The anti-subsidy duty shall remain in force till 8th June 2026 unless revoked, superseded, or amended earlier.

Extension of anti-dumping duty on imports of Faced Glass Wool in Rolls from China. (15 Dec)

The Central Government has extended the anti-dumping duty imposed on the imports of Faced Glass Wool in Rolls imposed vide Notification No. 14/2021 – Customs (ADD), dated 18th March 2021. The anti-dumping duty shall be in force till 17th June 2026 unless revoked, superseded, or amended earlier.

Chapter 72 – Iron and Steel

Imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Cold Rolled Non‐Oriented Electrical Steel from China. (08 Dec)

The Central Government imposed anti-dumping duty in the range of USD 223.82 to 414.92 per MT on the imports of Cold Rolled Non‐Oriented Electrical Steel from China vide Notification No. 25/2025 – Customs (ADD). The imposition of the anti-dumping duty was recommended by the DGTR through Final Findings F. No. 06/32/2024-DGTR dated 19th September 2025.

Imposition of safeguard duty on imports of Non-Alloy and Alloy Steel Flat Products into India. (30 Dec)

The Central Government imposed safeguard duty in the range of 11% to 12% of CIF price on the imports of Non-Alloy and Alloy Steel Flat Products into India vide Notification No. 2/2035 – Customs (SG). The imposition of the safeguard duty was recommended by the DGTR through Final Findings No. 22/01/2024- DGTR dated 16th August 2025.

Global Updates

Chapter 04 – Dairy produce; birds' eggs; natural honey; edible products of animal origin, not elsewhere specified or included

China

Preliminary affirmative determination issued in the anti-subsidy investigation into imports of Dairy Products from the European Union. (22 Dec)

Chapter 19 – Preparations of cereals, flour, starch or milk; pastrycooks' products

Dominican Republic

Initiation of safeguard investigation into imports of Sweet and Savory Biscuits of all kinds, whether industrially produced or made from Dough, and made primarily from Wheat. (11 Dec)

Chapter 25 – Salt; sulphur; earths and stone; plastering materials, lime and cement

Philippines

Final affirmative determination issued in the safeguard investigation into imports of Ordinary Portland Cement and Blended Cement. (16 Dec)

Chapter 27 – Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes

United Kingdom

Final affirmative determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of certain Engine Oils and Hydraulic Fluids from Lithuania and United Arab Emirates. (11 Dec)

Chapter 28 – Inorganic Chemicals

Japan

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Potassium Hydroxide from China and South Korea. (25 Dec)

Chapter 29 – Organic chemicals

Trade remedial actions against India

United States of America

Final affirmative determination issued by the USITC in the anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations into imports of Hexamethylenetetramine from Germany, India, and Saudi Arabia. (22 Dec)

The USITC has determined that the American domestic producers are materially injured by the dumping of and exports of subsidized subject goods by Indian exporters. The USDOC would now issue orders for the imposition of duties. The investigation was initiated based on a request filed by Bakelite Synthetics, Atlanta, Georgia.

Other trade remedial actions

European Union

Final affirmative determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Choline Chloride from China. (19 Dec)

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Sodium Benzoate from China. (19 Dec)

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Benzyl Alcohol from China. (19 Dec)

Thailand

Affirmative determination issued in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Citric Acid from China. (19 Dec)

United States of America

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Citric Acid and Citrate Salt from China. (01 Dec)

Chapter 31 – Fertilizers

European Union

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Ammonium Nitrate from Russia. (12 Dec)

Chapter 32 – Tanning or dyeing extracts; tannins and their derivatives; dyes, pigments and other colouring matter, paints and varnishes; putty and other mastics; inks.

Türkiye

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Siccative from Egypt. (17 Dec)

Chapter 39 – Plastics and articles thereof

Indonesia

Final affirmative determination issued in the safeguard investigation into imports of certain Linear Low-Density Polyethylene. (02 Dec)

Chapter 40 – Rubber and articles thereof

Brazil

Affirmative determination issued in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Motorcycle Tyres from China, Thailand, and Vietnam. (01 Dec)

Affirmative determination issued in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Passenger Car Tyres from Thailand and Taiwan. (22 Dec.)

China

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of EPDM Rubber from the European Union, South Korea, and the United States of America. (19 Dec)

Chapter 48 – Paper and paperboard; articles of paper pulp, of paper or of paperboard

Trade remedial actions against India

United States of America

Initiation of administrative review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of certain Lined Paper Products from India. (08 Dec)

The USDOC has initiated an administrative review of anti-dumping and antisubsidy duties on imports of subject goods from India. The period of review for of anti-dumping duty is 1st September 2024 to 31st August 2025 and for review of anti-subsidy duty is 1st January 2024 to 31st December 2024. The anti-dumping duties ranging between 3.91% to 23.17% and subsidy rate ranging between 7.05% to 10.24% were originally imposed in 2006 and have been continued since then.

Other trade remedial actions

Canada

Final affirmative determination issued by the CBSA in the anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations into imports of Thermal Paper Rolls from China. (09 Dec)

United States of America

Final determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-dumping and antisubsidy investigations into imports of Paper File Folders from Cambodia. (29 Dec)

