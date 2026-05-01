Procedure And Clarification On Filing Of Scheme Application Under Third-Party Fund Management Arrangement

The IFSCA on January 16, 2026, issued a Circular streamlining the procedure for registered Fund Management Entities (‘FMEs’)...

AZB & Partners is one of India's premier law firms with 500+ lawyers and offices across the country. The firm was founded in 2004 with a clear purpose to provide reliable, practical and full–service advice to clients, across all sectors. Having grown steadily since its inception, AZB & Partners now has offices across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune and Chennai. We are recognized by most international publications for our legal expertise.

Article Insights

AZB & Partners are most popular: within Transport, Insurance, Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)

in India

with readers working within the Law Firm industries

The IFSCA on January 16, 2026, issued a Circular streamlining the procedure for registered Fund Management Entities (‘FMEs’) to file scheme applications under third-party fund management arrangements. Registered FMEs must submit applications using the format specified in IFSCA’s Circular dated April 5, 2024, with specified additional information.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.