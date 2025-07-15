FSSAI Takes Proactive Steps To Enhance Food Safety Standards For E-commerce Platforms In India

In a significant move to bolster food safety standards, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a series of stringent directives aimed at ensuring that e-commerce platforms across the country adhere to the highest levels of hygiene and safety protocols. This initiative comes in the wake of a meeting held on July 8, 2025, in New Delhi, where over 70 representatives from leading e-commerce platforms were present. The meeting, chaired by the CEO of FSSAI, emphasized the critical importance of food safety in the rapidly expanding e-commerce food supply chain.

Meeting Overview

The meeting, held at the FSSAI headquarters in New Delhi, was attended by representatives from major e-commerce platforms operating in India. The primary objective was to address the growing concerns related to food safety and hygiene in the e-commerce sector. The CEO of FSSAI underscored the importance of maintaining stringent food safety protocols and highlighted the potential consequences of non-compliance, which could lead to severe action against the platforms.

Key Directives Issued

To ensure compliance and enhance transparency, the CEO of FSSAI issued several crucial directives to the e-commerce platforms:

1. License Display:

– All e-commerce platforms are required to prominently display their FSSAI License/Registration numbers on every receipt, invoice, and cash memo provided to consumers. This measure aims to increase accountability and transparency, allowing consumers to verify the legitimacy of the platforms they are purchasing from.

2. Food Safety Connect App:

– Platforms must display information regarding the Food Safety Connect App on all consumer-facing documents. This app serves as a valuable tool for consumers to access information about food safety standards and report any violations or concerns they may encounter.

3. Warehouse Disclosure:

– E-commerce entities are mandated to disclose comprehensive details of all warehouses and storage facilities linked to their operations on the FoSCoS portal. This includes providing regular updates and photographs of these facilities to ensure ongoing compliance with hygiene and safety standards.

4. Expiry Dates:

– The possibility of displaying the "Date of Expiry/Use By" for food products at the consumer interface was discussed. This measure aims to provide consumers with crucial information about the freshness and safety of the products they are purchasing.

5. Hygiene Protocols:

– Platforms are required to maintain strict adherence to hygiene and food safety protocols across all their warehouses and storage facilities. Regular uploads of facility photographs to the FoSCoS portal will help ensure ongoing compliance.

6. Training Requirements:

– All food handlers, including e-commerce personnel, must undergo compulsory FSSAI FoSTaC (Food Safety Training & Certification) training in hygiene protocols. Platforms are required to share their training plans and timelines with FSSAI to ensure that all personnel are adequately trained and certified.

7. SOP Compliance:

– E-commerce platforms must meticulously follow all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and rules stipulated under the FSS Act. This includes ensuring that all warehouses associated with e-commerce operations are duly registered or licensed by FSSAI.

8. Data Sharing:

– Platforms are directed to share data pertaining to their warehouses, food handlers, and other relevant information with FSSAI. This measure aims to enhance transparency and ensure that all entities in the supply chain are held accountable for maintaining high standards of food safety.

Emphasis on Collective Responsibility

The FSSAI emphasized that food safety is a collective responsibility, and every entity involved in the supply chain, from manufacturing to home delivery, is liable for compliance. A collaborative approach is essential to ensure that the entire process is extremely safe for consumers. This includes not only the e-commerce platforms but also the manufacturers, suppliers, and delivery personnel who play a crucial role in the food supply chain.

Commitment to Consumer Safety

The FSSAI remains steadfast in its commitment to guaranteeing that consumers receive safe and healthy food products, irrespective of whether their purchases are made through traditional retail channels or modern e-commerce platforms. This significant meeting marks FSSAI's proactive and decisive approach to regulating the dynamic landscape of food delivery, ensuring that all e-commerce players uphold the highest standards of food safety for the well-being and trust of Indian consumers.

Conclusion

The directives issued by the FSSAI represent a crucial step towards enhancing food safety standards in the e-commerce sector. By mandating transparency, accountability, and rigorous training, the FSSAI aims to create a safer and more reliable environment for consumers. This initiative underscores the authority's dedication to protecting public health and ensuring that the rapid growth of e-commerce does not compromise food safety standards. As e-commerce platforms implement these directives, consumers can expect a higher level of assurance that the food they purchase online meets the highest safety standards.

