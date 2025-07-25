ARTICLE
25 July 2025

Legal Podcast Episode No 1 (NABH) (Video)

IL
IndiaLaw LLP

Contributor

IndiaLaw LLP logo

Founded by Managing Partner K.P. Sreejith, INDIALAW began as a small firm in Mumbai with a commitment to client service and corporate-focused legal solutions. From its modest beginnings, the firm has grown into a respected name by prioritizing excellence, integrity, and tailored legal strategies. INDIALAW’s team believes in adapting to each client’s unique needs, ensuring that solutions align with individual circumstances and business goals.

The firm combines its deep understanding of the local business landscape with experience across multiple jurisdictions, enabling clients to navigate complex legal environments effectively. INDIALAW emphasizes proactive service, anticipating client needs and potential challenges to provide timely, high-quality legal support. The firm values lasting client relationships and sees its role as a trusted advisor, dedicated to delivering business-friendly and principled legal counsel.

Explore Firm Details
In this episode of the Technology Podcast powered by INDIALAW LLP, host Riddhi Agarwal sits down with Appurv Bhatia—renowned compliance and privacy expert—to unpack the digital transformation...
India Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Riddhi Agarwal and Appurv Bhatia

In this episode of the Technology Podcast powered by INDIALAW LLP, host Riddhi Agarwal sits down with Appurv Bhatia—renowned compliance and privacy expert—to unpack the digital transformation sweeping through India's healthcare sector.

We explore how hospitals can navigate new mandates under the DPDP Act, 2023 and the NABH guidelines, implement secure Electronic Health Records (EHR), and build patient trust in an increasingly tech-driven system. Appurv brings two decades of cross-industry expertise, offering practical insights on everything from data localisation to cyber risk mitigation.

Whether you're a healthcare professional, compliance officer, or just curious about digital health laws—this conversation breaks down the complexity into actionable clarity.

Topics Covered:

  • Overlap between NABH and the DPDP Act
  • Data protection challenges in healthcare
  • EHR implementation and compliance essentials
  • Audience Q\&A on cyber threats and data security

Guest: Appurv Bhatia

Powered by: INDIALAW LLP

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Riddhi Agarwal
Person photo placeholder
Appurv Bhatia
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More