Legal Podcast Episode No 1 (NABH) (Video)

In this episode of the Technology Podcast powered by INDIALAW
LLP, host Riddhi Agarwal sits down with Appurv
Bhatia—renowned compliance and privacy expert—to unpack
the digital transformation sweeping through India's healthcare
sector.
We explore how hospitals can navigate new mandates under the
DPDP Act, 2023 and the NABH guidelines, implement secure Electronic
Health Records (EHR), and build patient trust in an increasingly
tech-driven system. Appurv brings two decades of cross-industry
expertise, offering practical insights on everything from data
localisation to cyber risk mitigation.
Whether you're a healthcare professional, compliance
officer, or just curious about digital health laws—this
conversation breaks down the complexity into actionable
clarity.
Topics Covered:
Overlap between NABH and the DPDP Act
Data protection challenges in healthcare
EHR implementation and compliance essentials
Audience Q\&A on cyber threats and data security
Guest: Appurv Bhatia
Powered by: INDIALAW LLP
