ARTICLE
27 November 2025

[Live] Operationalizing DPDP Compliance: Impact On BFSI, Healthcare, MSMEs, E-Commerce & TMT (Video)

HS
Hammurabi & Solomon

Contributor

Hammurabi & Solomon logo

Hammurabi & Solomon Partners, established in 2001 by Dr. Manoj Kumar, ranks among India’s top 15 law firms, offering a client-focused, solutions-driven approach across law, policy, and regulation. With over 16 leading partners and offices in key Indian cities, the firm provides comprehensive legal services, seamlessly guiding clients through the complexities of the Indian legal landscape. Known for quality and innovative problem-solving, H&S Partners is committed to client satisfaction through prompt, tailored counsel and deep sector expertise, impacting both national and international legal frameworks.

Explore Firm Details
Esteemed Panel Speakers: Mr. Sujeet Katiyar, Co-Founder and Director at Fourteenth Degree Azimuth (India) Advisory, ⁠ ⁠Mr. Vikram V. Koppikar, Expert Data Privacy Professional, ⁠ ⁠Mr. Amit Verma, Partner...
India Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Amit Verma,Rahul Jain, and Shubham Tripathi
Amit Verma’s articles from Hammurabi & Solomon are most popular:
  • in India
Hammurabi & Solomon are most popular:
  • within Energy and Natural Resources, International Law and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)
  • with Finance and Tax Executives
  • with readers working within the Banking & Credit, Healthcare and Law Firm industries

Esteemed Panel Speakers:

  • Mr. Sujeet Katiyar, Co-Founder and Director at Fourteenth Degree Azimuth (India) Advisory
  • ⁠ ⁠Mr. Vikram V. Koppikar, Expert Data Privacy Professional
  • ⁠ ⁠Mr. Amit Verma, Partner, Hammurabi & Solomon Partners
  • ⁠ ⁠Mr. Rahul Jain, Partner, Hammurabi & Solomon Partners
  • ⁠Mr. Shubham Tripathi, Senior Associate, Hammurabi & Solomon Partners

Date: 18th Nov 2025 Time: Starts 4:30PM IST

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Amit Verma
Amit Verma
Person photo placeholder
Rahul Jain
Person photo placeholder
Shubham Tripathi
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More