Pharma Power Play: Union Budget 2026-2027's Strategic Roadmap For Manufacturers, Investors & Healthcare Providers

India's pharmaceutical sector continues to demonstrate robust growth momentum, with the market reaching USD 50.41 billion in 2024 and growing at approximately 10% annually. As the world's third-largest pharmaceutical market by volume and 11th largest value, India supplies approximately 20% of global generic medicine demand. The Union Budget 2026-27 introduces transformational measures aimed at positioning India as a global biologics and biosimilars hub through the landmark Biopharma SHAKTI programme, while simultaneously improving patient access through strategic customs duty exemptions.

This article analyses the budget's impact on the pharmaceutical ecosystem, assesses market dynamics, evaluates competitive positioning, and identifies key opportunities for stakeholders across the value chain.

Key Budget Highlights:

Biopharma SHAKTI : INR 10,000 crore programme to establish India as a global biologics hub.

: INR 10,000 crore programme to establish India as a global biologics hub. Customs Duty Relief : Exemption of basic customs duty on 17 critical drugs (cancer focus).

: Exemption of basic customs duty on 17 critical drugs (cancer focus). Rare Disease Access : Expanded duty exemption coverage for 7 additional rare diseases.

: Expanded duty exemption coverage for 7 additional rare diseases. Market Trajectory: Industry positioned for 7-9% growth in FY2026.

I. Market Overview & Growth Trajectory

The Indian pharmaceutical market has demonstrated consistent growth over the past four years, recovering strongly from pandemic disruptions and maintaining double-digit expansion:

Year Market Size (USD Million) Growth Rate (%) 2021 44,197.24 13.1 2022 46,188.80 4.8 2023 47,217.00 10.2 2024 50,410.07 10.0

The sector's resilience is evident in its recovery trajectory, with growth stabilising around 10% following the volatility of 2021-2022. This performance reflects strong domestic demand, expanding export markets, and increasing penetration of chronic therapy segments.

Global Positioning

India's pharmaceutical industry occupies a unique position in the global healthcare ecosystem:

Volume Leadership: 3rd largest pharmaceutical market globally by volume.

3rd largest pharmaceutical market globally by volume. Generic Medicine Dominance: Largest global supplier, fulfilling 20% of worldwide generic demand.

Largest global supplier, fulfilling 20% of worldwide generic demand. Export Powerhouse: FY2023-24 exports reached INR 2,19,439 crore (USD 26.44billion), representing 13% growth year-over-year.

FY2023-24 exports reached INR 2,19,439 crore (USD 26.44billion), representing 13% growth year-over-year. Manufacturing Hub: Over 10,500 manufacturing units with 929 facilities in Maharashtra alone.

Over 10,500 manufacturing units with 929 facilities in Maharashtra alone. Quality Recognition: Largest number of US FDA-approved plants outside the United States

Largest number of US FDA-approved plants outside the United States Vaccine Leadership: Major global supplier of vaccines, including 60% of global vaccine demand.

The sector's competitive advantage stems from cost-effective manufacturing, skilled scientific talent, strong process chemistry capabilities, and an established track record in regulated markets.

II. Budget 2026-27: Policy Measures & Strategic Impact

1. Biopharma SHAKTI Programme: The Union Budget 2026 has proposed to launch Biopharma SHAKTI, a dedicated national initiative with an outlay of INR 10,000 Crores over five years, aimed at strengthening India's end-to-end ecosystem for biologics and biosimilars. The initiative is designed to support domestic development and manufacturing of high-value biopharmaceutical products and medicines, reduce import dependence and enhance India's competitiveness in global biologics supply chains.

Program Components:

Infrastructure Development: The government plans to broaden and strengthen the biopharma education and research ecosystem by setting up three new National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPERs) and upgrading seven existing institutes. This initiative aims to meet the rising demand for highly skilled professionals in biopharmaceutical research, product development, manufacturing, and regulatory science.

The government plans to broaden and strengthen the biopharma education and research ecosystem by setting up three new National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPERs) and upgrading seven existing institutes. This initiative aims to meet the rising demand for highly skilled professionals in biopharmaceutical research, product development, manufacturing, and regulatory science. Clinical Trials Ecosystem : A large-scale clinical research ecosystem is proposed, including the creation of over 1,000 accredited clinical trial sites across India. This expansion will greatly enhance the nation's ability to conduct sophisticated clinical studies for biologics and biosimilars, helping accelerate innovation and establishing India as a global hub for ethical, high‑quality, and efficient clinical trials.

A large-scale clinical research ecosystem is proposed, including the creation of over 1,000 accredited clinical trial sites across India. This expansion will greatly enhance the nation's ability to conduct sophisticated clinical studies for biologics and biosimilars, helping accelerate innovation and establishing India as a global hub for ethical, high‑quality, and efficient clinical trials. Regulatory Strengthening: The regulatory oversight for biologics is set to be strengthened by improving the capabilities of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) through the recruitment of specialized scientific and technical experts. The objective is to boost regulatory efficiency, synchronize approval timelines with international benchmarks, and support faster assessment of complex biopharmaceutical products.

2. Customs Duty Exemption

Budget Announcement Statutory Amendment Business Implications Exempts basic customs duty (BCD) on 17 drugs / medicines (relief to patients, especially cancer). List 3 of Notification 45 / 2025 - Customs modified to include 17 new drugs / medicines for BCD exemption, effective February 2, 2026. Following are the new drugs/medicines added: Ribociclib

Abemaciclib Talycabtagene autoleucel Tremelimumab Venetoclax Ceritinib Brigatinib Darolutamide Toripalimab Serplulimab Tislelizumab Inotuzumab ozogamicin Ponatinib Ibrutinib Dabrafenib Trametinib Ipilimumab Importer Margin Expansion: Immediate 5-10% margin improvement for distributors/importers; expect 15-20% volume growth as oncologists expand patient eligibility. Oncology Pipeline Acceleration: Pharma companies fast-track dossiers for biosimilars; CDSCO approvals could accelerate 20-30% as duty savings improve ROI projections. Private Equity Interest Spike: Oncology-focused CDMO/infrastructure may see 15% valuation uplift; investors target cold-chain logistics, specialty distribution serving Ipilimumab, Serplulimab demand surge. Adds 7 more rare diseases for exempting import duties on personal imports of drugs / medicines and FSMP used in treatment. List 22 modified to include 7 rare diseases under National Policy for Rare Disease (NPRD), 2021, extending customs-duty exemption on drugs / medicines / FSMP when imported for personal use, effective February 2, 2026. The new rare diseases include: Congenital Hyperinsulinemic Hypoglycemia (CHI) Familial Homozygous Hypercholestrolemia Alpha Mannosidosis Primary Hyperoxaluria Cystinosis Hereditary Angioedema Primary Immune Deficiency Disorders Niche CDMO Opportunities: Orphan drug formulators may target small-batch production for these 7 diseases; PLI 2.0 eligible firms gain pricing edge over pure imports. PE/VC Focus Shift: INR 1,500 Cr investment flows to rare disease platforms; investors may prioritise patient registries, diagnostics, and therapy access coordinators. Diagnostic Ecosystem Growth: Genetic testing labs may see 30% demand increase for confirmatory tests enabling duty-free imports; NGS panels for Hyperoxaluria, Cystinosis become standard. Specialty Pharmacy Boom: Rare disease logistics providers see 20% revenue growth handling FSMP/drug imports for Primary Hyperoxaluria, Alpha Mannosidosis; compliance services for NPRD documentation become new profit center.

III. State-Level Opportunities: Regional Cluster Analysis

India's pharmaceutical manufacturing is concentrated in specific state clusters, each offering distinct advantages for capacity expansion and investment under Biopharma SHAKTI.

Top Beneficiary States

State Pharma Clusters Manufacturing Units Strategic Advantages Maharashtra 40 929 Highest cluster concentration; established supplier ecosystem; QA/QC talent pool; cold chain infrastructure; fill-finish capabilities; proximity to ports. Ideal for biologics scale-up due to existing ecosystem maturity, specialised talent availability and established supplier networks for complex manufacturing requirements. Gujarat 13 3,332 Largest unit base; strong manufacturing capacity; favourable industrial policy; robust logistics network MSME ecosystem. Best positioned for high-volume generic and biosimilar production, leveraging extensive manufacturing base and cost-competitive operations. Telangana 7 523 Strong cluster footprint; biotech research ecosystem; skilled workforce; supportive state policies; rapid infrastructure development. Emerging as innovation hub with strong government support, suitable for R&D-intensive biologics development and clinical trial operations.

IV. Competitive Dynamics: Beneficiary Analysis

Policy Change Importer/Foreign Manufacturer Exporter / Domestic Manufacturer Import Duty Changes (17 oncology + 7 rare disease drugs) Positive Impact: 8-12% landed cost reduction boosts volumes 15-25% for Ribociclib, Cystinosis imports; short-term margin gains before local competition ramps up. Positive overall: India's low-cost edge (40% US generics share) preserves export dominance; duty-free imports pressure domestic pricing but spur biosimilar innovation under PLI/SHAKTI. Biopharma SHAKTI (INR 10,000 Crore biologics hub) Moderate Impact: Domestic scale-up erodes 20-30% high-value import share long-term; tech transfer opportunities short-term. Strong Positive: Top exporters (Sun, Dr. Reddy's) leverage 1000+ trial sites, fast approvals for 25-40% biosimilar capacity growth; export revenues projected +15% FY27.

V. Investment and Strategic Opportunities For Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, Investors and Healthcare Providers

Biologics Capability Building: Biologics capability building requires focused investment in advanced infrastructure and talent. Companies need to expand their mammalian cell culture and large‑scale fermentation facilities, which are essential for producing complex biologics. Alongside infrastructure, it is crucial to recruit and train specialised bioprocess engineering professionals who can manage sophisticated production processes. Strengthening biologics expertise also involves forming technology partnerships that provide access to proven platform technologies and accelerate development timelines.

Biologics capability building requires focused investment in advanced infrastructure and talent. Companies need to expand their mammalian cell culture and large‑scale fermentation facilities, which are essential for producing complex biologics. Alongside infrastructure, it is crucial to recruit and train specialised bioprocess engineering professionals who can manage sophisticated production processes. Strengthening biologics expertise also involves forming technology partnerships that provide access to proven platform technologies and accelerate development timelines. Portfolio Optimisation: Portfolio optimisation strategies should centre on selecting products with strong long‑term value. Manufacturers are encouraged to prioritise complex generics and biosimilars that offer higher entry barriers and competitive differentiation. At the same time, expanding into specialty therapeutic areas such as oncology, immunology, and rare diseases can enhance profitability and innovation potential. Companies may also need to gradually exit commoditised generic segments where intense price pressure is eroding margins.

Portfolio optimisation strategies should centre on selecting products with strong long‑term value. Manufacturers are encouraged to prioritise complex generics and biosimilars that offer higher entry barriers and competitive differentiation. At the same time, expanding into specialty therapeutic areas such as oncology, immunology, and rare diseases can enhance profitability and innovation potential. Companies may also need to gradually exit commoditised generic segments where intense price pressure is eroding margins. Strategic Partnerships: Firms can pursue contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) partnerships with multinational pharmaceutical companies to leverage India's cost‑efficient capabilities. Additionally, co‑development agreements for biosimilar pipelines can accelerate entry into regulated markets. Organisations can also benefit from collaborative clinical trial programs, making use of India's diverse patient base to generate high‑quality clinical evidence.

Firms can pursue contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) partnerships with multinational pharmaceutical companies to leverage India's cost‑efficient capabilities. Additionally, co‑development agreements for biosimilar pipelines can accelerate entry into regulated markets. Organisations can also benefit from collaborative clinical trial programs, making use of India's diverse patient base to generate high‑quality clinical evidence. Identify Biopharma SHAKTI Beneficiaries: Investors should focus on identifying companies best positioned to benefit from the Biopharma SHAKTI initiative. This includes firms with existing biologics manufacturing capabilities or those with credible expansion plans in place. There is also strong potential in clinical research platform (CRP) operators and clinical trial site networks that are expected to scale rapidly. In addition, investors may explore opportunities in cold chain logistics and specialised infrastructure providers, which are essential for biologics handling and distribution.

Investors should focus on identifying companies best positioned to benefit from the Biopharma SHAKTI initiative. This includes firms with existing biologics manufacturing capabilities or those with credible expansion plans in place. There is also strong potential in clinical research platform (CRP) operators and clinical trial site networks that are expected to scale rapidly. In addition, investors may explore opportunities in cold chain logistics and specialised infrastructure providers, which are essential for biologics handling and distribution. Leverage Customs Duty Savings: Investors can encourage portfolio companies to renegotiate procurement contracts for the 17 drugs now exempt from customs duty, translating into immediate cost savings. These savings can support expanded patient access programs and make treatments more affordable. Finally, investors should evaluate how updated treatment protocols might shift demand patterns for therapies that have become more cost‑effective due to reduced import duties.

Conclusion and Way Forward

Pharmaceutical manufacturers should prioritise biologics capability building and strategic partnerships. Investors should identify companies positioned to benefit from Biopharma SHAKTI while managing US market exposure. Policymakers must ensure expedited implementation and address talent shortages. Healthcare providers should leverage cost reductions to expand patient access and engage with the emerging clinical trial ecosystem. India's pharmaceutical sector stands at the cusp of a value-driven transformation. Budget 2026-27 provides the policy foundation; execution excellence will determine whether India realises its ambition to become a global innovation partner, not merely the world's pharmacy.

