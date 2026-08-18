India Expands Schedule H2 Labelling: How Pharma Manufacturers Must Prepare

On 22 June 2026, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare published G.S.R. 506(E), enacting the Drugs (Seventh Amendment) Rules, 2026. This notification fundamentally alters Schedule H2 of the Drugs Rules, 1945, expanding on-pack 2D barcode and QR code mandates from a static list of 300 brands (Table 1) to entire therapeutic classes under a new Table 2.

The new mandate now covers four broad categories:

All Vaccines (scheduled and non-scheduled) All Antimicrobials (antibiotics, antivirals, antifungals, and antiparasitics) All Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (governed by the NDPS Act, 1985) All Anticancer Medicines (cytotoxic and targeted oncology formulations)

While this amendment extends existing on-pack identification rules rather than creating a full end-to-end track-and-trace regime, the operational footprint is massive. For pharmaceutical manufacturers, loan-licensees and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), compliance requires early portfolio mapping, artwork redesigns, printing-line upgrades and vendor contract revisions well ahead of the July 2027 and July 2028 enforcement dates.

The change does not create a new end-to-end track-and-trace regime. It extends the existing on-pack identification requirement to a much wider product universe. For manufacturers with products in these categories, this will require early portfolio mapping, packaging and artwork changes, code-generation and data controls, packaging-line validation and coordination with contract manufacturers and packaging vendors. The amendment, therefore, represents a material expansion of an existing labelling obligation, rather than a general change to the prescription or sale of these medicines.

Regulatory Mandate: How Schedule H2 Differs from Schedule H & H1

Schedule H identifies medicines that may be sold by retail only on the prescription of a registered medical practitioner. Schedule H1 imposes additional sale and record-keeping controls for specified drugs.



Schedule H2 serves a different purpose. It requires formulations covered by the Schedule to carry a barcode or QR code on the primary packaging label or, where space is insufficient, on the secondary packaging label. Under the existing rule, the code must contain prescribed information, including a unique product identification code; the proper and generic name of the drug; the brand name; the name and address of the manufacturer; the batch number; the date of manufacture; the date of expiry; and the manufacturing licence number.



The new amendment does not alter these data fields instead it expands the formulations to which the existing requirement will apply.

Why Did India Expand Schedule H2 Requirements?

The lifecycle of a medicine involves multiple stakeholders, including manufacturers, marketers, contract manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, hospitals and pharmacies. Reliable product and batch information can support authentication, quality investigations, recalls and regulatory oversight across this chain.

When Schedule H2 was introduced in 2022, the barcode or QR-code requirement was limited to the 300 brands listed in the Schedule. The 2026 amendment retains that existing list as Table 1 and inserts a new Table 2 that applies category-wide, rather than by reference to selected brands. The amendment now brings all the other categories mentioned above within the scope of Schedule H2.



The notification does not set out a detailed statement of reasons. However, wider on-pack digital identification can make prescribed product and batch information more readily available for authentication and regulatory action. In relation to antimicrobials, accurate identification and quality oversight are also relevant to antimicrobial resistance. Substandard or inadequately potent antimicrobials can contribute to the development of resistance in microorganisms. The QR-code requirement should, therefore, be understood as one regulatory control that supports identification and oversight, not as a complete track-and-trace or anti-counterfeiting system.

Impact on Pharma Brand Owners, CMOs, and Licensees

The direct compliance impact falls on manufacturers responsible for labelling formulations within the newly covered categories. The operational impact will, however, extend across regulatory affairs, quality assurance, packaging development, manufacturing, information technology, procurement and supply-chain teams.



Manufacturers should identify all affected formulations and SKUs, including products made through loan-licence or contract-manufacturing arrangements, and confirm who will generate, verify and affix the code. Agreements with contract manufacturers, packaging vendors and other service providers may also need to be reviewed so that responsibility for data accuracy, printing, validation and evidence retention is clearly allocated.

Implementation Timeline – Key Milestones for 2027 and 2028 Implementation

The amendment prescribes phased implementation- For vaccines, narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, and anticancer drugs, the expanded Schedule H2 requirement will come into force on 1 July 2027, while for antimicrobials, it will come into force on 1 July 2028.



The transition period should not be treated as a reason to defer action. Manufacturers will need time to map portfolios, finalise artwork, procure or upgrade printing and verification equipment, establish product-master data, validate packaging lines, conduct trial runs and coordinate implementation across multiple manufacturing sites and third-party partners.

Challenges in Implementation: Packaging, Data Master Controls and Supply Chain Risks

Although the requirement is framed as a labelling amendment, implementation is likely to involve several operational and data-related challenges:

Infrastructure Requirements: Manufacturers may need to upgrade printing, coding, scanning and vision-verification systems across packaging lines. The solution must be capable of producing consistently readable codes at commercial line speeds, while integrating with artwork-control, batch-release and quality systems. Site-specific change controls, qualification and validation may also be required.





Manufacturers may need to upgrade printing, coding, scanning and vision-verification systems across packaging lines. The solution must be capable of producing consistently readable codes at commercial line speeds, while integrating with artwork-control, batch-release and quality systems. Site-specific change controls, qualification and validation may also be required. Supply Chain Coordination: Implementation will require coordination within the manufacturer’s own network, particularly across contract manufacturing sites, loan-licence arrangements, packaging vendors and artwork agencies. Product classification, implementation dates, code specifications, data ownership and responsibilities for rejected or unreadable codes should be agreed well before the applicable effective date.





Implementation will require coordination within the manufacturer’s own network, particularly across contract manufacturing sites, loan-licence arrangements, packaging vendors and artwork agencies. Product classification, implementation dates, code specifications, data ownership and responsibilities for rejected or unreadable codes should be agreed well before the applicable effective date. Data Accuracy and Security: Maintaining accurate product information and ensuring secure handling of digital records will be central to compliance. Manufacturers should establish controls for generating and approving code data, preventing duplication, reconciling rejected codes, managing changes to product or licence information and retaining auditable records. A code that is present but contains incorrect, outdated or duplicated information may undermine both compliance and the purpose of the requirement.

Building an Automated Compliance Roadmap

The 2026 amendment materially broadens Schedule H2 from a list of 300 brands to category-wide coverage for vaccines, antimicrobials, narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, and anticancer drugs. For affected manufacturers, compliance will involve much more than adding a QR code to an existing label.



The effective dates of July 2027 and July 2028 provide a transition period, but the work is likely to cut across product classification, packaging, technology, quality systems and third-party manufacturing arrangements. Manufacturers should begin with a portfolio-level applicability assessment, identify gaps in current packaging and data capabilities, allocate responsibility across functions and sites, and monitor further CDSCO guidance on implementation and transitional issues.



Early preparation will reduce the risk of compressed artwork changes, packaging-line disruption and uncertainty close to the effective dates. The amendment should therefore be treated as a structured implementation programme, rather than a routine labelling update.

As manufacturers revise contract manufacturing (CMO) agreements and loan-licensee terms to reallocate QR verification liability, maintaining manual compliance trackers becomes a high-risk bottleneck. This is where centralized compliance management software like Komrisk allow legal teams to automate regulatory mapping across multiple manufacturing units, tracking real-time statutory updates and internal SLAs effortlessly.

Source: https://cdsco.gov.in/opencms/opencms/system/modules/CDSCO.WEB/elements/download_file_division.jsp?num_id=MTQ0MDU=