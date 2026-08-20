Medical Devices Rules: Faster Manufacturing Licence Approvals

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (the “Ministry”) has recently published a Draft Notification[1] in the Official Gazette proposing amendments to the Medical Devices Rules, 2017[2] (the “Rules”), promulgated under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. The proposed amendments specifically target the statutory timelines prescribed for processing manufacturing licence applications across the four risk-based classifications of medical devices.

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Introduction

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (the “Ministry”) has recently published a Draft Notification1 in the Official Gazette proposing amendments to the Medical Devices Rules, 20172 (the “Rules”), promulgated under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. The proposed amendments specifically target the statutory timelines prescribed for processing manufacturing licence applications across the four risk-based classifications of medical devices. The stated objective of the Ministry is to improve regulatory efficiency and expedite business operations in the medical devices sector, while maintaining the extant quality, safety, and performance standards mandated under the Rules.

This alert analyses the key provisions of the Draft Notification, contextualises the proposed amendments within the existing regulatory framework, and outlines the practical implications for medical device manufacturers and other industry stakeholders operating in India.

REGULATORY FRAMEWORK: MEDICAL DEVICES RULES, 2017

The Medical Devices Rules, 2017, notified by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, constitute the primary regulatory framework governing the manufacture, import, sale, and distribution of medical devices in India. The Rules are administered by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (“CDSCO”), functioning under the aegis of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

Under the Rules, medical devices are classified into four risk-based categories, as follows:

Class Risk Level Representative Examples Proposed Licence Timeline Class A Lowest Risk Bandages, examination gloves No specific change proposed by the Draft Notification; existing Rule 20(4) timeline continues to apply Class B Low to Moderate Risk Blood pressure monitors, hypodermic needles, pulse oximeters Reduced from up to 140 days to up to 95 days in a normal case; a further 20-day compliance verification period may apply where QMS non-conformance is observed Class C Moderate to High Risk Lung ventilators, bone fixation plates Reduced from up to 150 days to up to 105 days in a normal case; a further 15-day compliance verification period may apply where QMS non-conformance is observed Class D Highest Risk Cardiac stents, hip/knee implants, orthopaedic implants Reduced from up to 150 days to up to 105 days in a normal case; a further 15-day compliance verification period may apply where QMS non-conformance is observed

KEY PROVISIONS OF THE DRAFT NOTIFICATION

Reduction of Statutory Timelines

The principal amendment proposed in the Draft Notification is the reduction and restructuring prescribed timelines for processing manufacturing licence applications.For Class B medical devices, the existing framework may take up to one hundred and forty (140) days in a normal sequential reading. The Draft Notification proposes to restructure the process as thirty (30) days for scrutiny and assignment to the Notified Body, thirty (30) days for audit from the date of assignment, fifteen (15) days for the Notified Body to furnish its final report after completion of audit, and twenty (20) days for grant or rejection after receipt of the audit report. Accordingly, in a normal case, the proposed timeline would be up to ninety-five (95) days. Where non-conformance of Quality Management System requirements is observed, a further twenty (20) day compliance verification period may apply from the date of receipt of the manufacturer’s compliance report.For Class C and Class Dmedical devices, the existing Rules provide forty-five (45) days for scrutiny of the application, sixty (60) days for inspection of the manufacturing site, and forty-five (45) days for grant or rejection after receipt of the inspection report. The Draft Notification proposes to reduce these periods to thirty (30) days, fifty-five (55) days and twenty (20) days respectively. Therefore, the full normal processing timeline is proposed to reduce from up to one hundred and fifty (150) days to up to one hundred and five (105) days. Where non-conformance of Quality Management System requirements is observed during inspection, the Draft Notification further proposes compliance verification within fifteen (15) days from the date of receipt of the manufacturer’s compliance report.

No specific change is proposed to the Class A manufacturing licence timeline under Rule 20(4).

Stage-Wise Defined Timelines

A significant structural feature of the proposed amendments is the introduction of clearly defined timelines for each stage of the licensing process. The Draft Notification proposes to prescribe time limits for the following constituent stages of the manufacturing licence application process: Scrutiny of the manufacturing licence application by the licensing authority;

Audits conducted by notified bodies designated under the Rules;

Verification of regulatory compliance by the concerned authority; and

Formal issuance of the manufacturing licence upon satisfaction of all requirements.

This granular approach to timeline prescription is intended to eliminate ambiguity at intermediate stages of the regulatory process, thereby enhancing predictability for applicants and ensuring accountability within the regulatory apparatus.

Preservation of Quality and Safety Standards

Although the Draft Notification primarily deals with procedural timelines, it does not relax the substantive requirements relating to Quality Management System compliance, applicable standards, inspection/audit, or licence grant.Accordingly, the proposed amendments should be understood as procedural streamlining rather than a dilution of the quality, safety or performance standards applicable to medical device manufacturers under the Rules.

IMPLICATIONS FOR MEDICAL DEVICE MANUFACTURERS

The proposed amendments carry significant practical implications for entities engaged in the manufacture of medical devices in India. The following key considerations are relevant to industry stakeholders:

Reduced Time-to-Market

The reduction in regulatory timelines may support expedited time-to-market for manufacturers, particularly for Class B, Class C and Class D devices: For Class B devices, the proposed normal processing timeline would reduce from up to 140 days to up to 95 days.

For Class C and Class D devices, the proposed normal processing timeline would reduce from up to 150 days to up to 105 days.

These timelines may be extended in practice where deficiencies are identified or where compliance verification is required following QMS non-conformance. Enhanced Regulatory Predictability

The introduction of stage-wise timelines addresses a long-standing concern among industry participants regarding the lack of transparency and predictability in the licensing process. Defined timelines at each stage would permit manufacturers to plan their regulatory submissions and project commercialisation schedules with greater certainty, thereby facilitating more effective business planning and resource allocation. Continued Compliance Obligations

Manufacturers must be cognisant that faster regulatory approvals do not modify or diminish the substantive compliance obligations under the Rules. In order to derive the benefit of the reduced timelines, applicants must ensure that their manufacturing licence applications are complete, accurate, and accompanied by all requisite documentation in conformity with the prescribed standards. Incomplete or deficient applications may still result in delays, as the prescribed timelines are contingent upon the submission of compliant applications. Coordination with Notified Bodies

Given that audits by notified bodies constitute a defined stage within the proposed timeline framework, manufacturers would be well-advised to engage with designated notified bodies at the earliest feasible stage of the application process. Proactive engagement would minimise the risk of delays arising from scheduling and audit-related bottlenecks, which could otherwise affect the overall timeline for licence grant.

RECOMMENDED ACTION POINTS FOR INDUSTRY STAKEHOLDERS

In light of the foregoing, the following action points are recommended for manufacturers and other relevant stakeholders in the medical devices sector:

Review the Draft Notification, as published in the Official Gazette, and assess its applicability to your specific product portfolio and device classifications.

Submit comments and suggestions to the Ministry through the prescribed channels within the stipulated comment period. The Draft Notification is available on the official website of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

Conduct an internal audit of pending and anticipated manufacturing licence applications to identify stages where delays are most frequently encountered under the existing framework, in preparation for the updated timeline structure.

Engage designated notified bodies in advance to schedule and complete required audits within the defined stage-wise timelines proposed under the amended Rules.

Ensure that all manufacturing licence applications are documentation-complete before submission, as the reduced timelines under the proposed amendments are contingent upon the filing of compliant and complete applications.

CONCLUSION

The Draft Notification proposing amendments to the Medical Devices Rules, 2017 represents a procedural reform aimed at reducing and rationalising licensing timelines under the Rules. If notified in its present form, it would reduce processing timelines for Class B, Class C and Class D manufacturing licences, while retaining the underlying Quality Management System, audit, inspection and compliance requirements. Manufacturers should therefore treat the proposal as an opportunity for faster and more predictable approvals, but not as a relaxation of substantive regulatory obligations.

Industry stakeholders are strongly encouraged to engage with the public consultation process and submit their views within the prescribed period. The outcome of the consultation process will shape the final form of the amendments and their implementation.

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Footnotes

1 https://cdsco.gov.in/opencms/opencms/system/modules/CDSCO.WEB/elements/download_file_division.jsp?num_id=MTQ0MDk=

2 https://cdsco.gov.in/opencms/opencms/system/modules/CDSCO.WEB/elements/download_file_division.jsp?num_id=OTg4NQ==

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.