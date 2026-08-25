The FSSAI Revolution 2026: From Periodic Renewal To Perpetual Validity

For years, an FSSAI licence came bundled with a question every food business operator eventually had to answer: when does it expire, and when must it be renewed? In 2026, that question has fundamentally changed.

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For years, an FSSAI licence came bundled with a question every food business operator eventually had to answer: when does it expire, and when must it be renewed? In 2026, that question has fundamentally changed. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has removed the expiry date altogether and with it, an entire compliance ritual that had governed the food industry since the licensing regulations first came into force.

But removing the renewal date raises a more interesting question, one that this article is really about: if renewal disappears, does compliance disappear with it? The short answer, as we'll see, is no.

The Old Regime, Briefly

Under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, every entity engaged in the manufacture, storage, distribution, or sale of food in India needs either a registration or a licence from FSSAI, depending on the scale of its operations. A small operator a petty vendor, a home-based producer needed only basic registration. Mid-sized businesses required a State Licence, and large-scale operators, importers, and those with a national footprint needed a Central Licence.

Whichever category applied, the licence or registration was never permanent. It was granted for a period of one to five years, chosen at the time of application, and the operator was responsible for tracking that expiry and initiating renewal in time.

This system created real operational friction: repeated paperwork, renewal fees, processing delays, and for larger chains with licences across multiple states a constant, rolling administrative burden just to stay legally authorised to do what the business was already doing safely.

The 2026 Turning Point

That entire structure has now been rewritten by the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Amendment Regulations, 2026, notified in the Gazette of India on 10th March 2026 and effective from 1st April 2026. The headline reform, and probably the one most FBOs have already heard about, is this: FSSAI registrations and licences are no longer subject to periodic renewal. Once granted, they remain valid unless suspended, cancelled, or surrendered.

It is tempting to stop the analysis right there and call it a straightforward win for ease of doing business. It is that but it is also something more precise and more consequential: perpetual validity does not mean perpetual compliance. That distinction is arguably the single most important idea in this entire reform, and it deserves its own examination.

FSSAI's own clarifications make this point directly: FBOs must continue meeting the statutory requirements relating to hygiene, safety, and other applicable conditions of licence, irrespective of how long the licence itself remains valid. Put simply perpetual validity removes the expiry date; it does not remove the regulator.

Revised Turnover Thresholds

The perpetual-validity reform did not arrive alone. Alongside it, FSSAI substantially revised the turnover thresholds that determine which category of authorisation a business needs, effective from the same date of 1st April 2026:

Registration turnover up to ₹1.5 crore

turnover up to ₹1.5 crore State Licence turnover above ₹1.5 crore and up to ₹50 crore

turnover above ₹1.5 crore and up to ₹50 crore Central Licence turnover above ₹50 crore

Consider a small food processing unit with an annual turnover of roughly ₹80 lakh. Under the earlier framework, where the registration ceiling sat at just ₹12 lakh, this business would have needed a full State Licence with its comparatively heavier documentation and fee structure. Under the revised threshold, that same business now falls comfortably within the simple registration category.

Deemed Registration for Street Vendors

An important aspect of this reform that does not get enough attention is the treatment of street vendors. Vendors already recognized under the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014 have now also been accepted as deemed registered in terms of food safety regulations without having to apply separately. one form of economic activity regulated by two different regulatory authorities that both require registration for precisely the same purposes. The reform streamlines the process by accepting a single registration for both types of regulation, thus reducing the burden for small vendors.

Perhaps the most practically important question for legal and compliance advisors is one the headlines rarely address in detail: what happens to an FSSAI licence that was already issued before this reform took effect?

A few threads are worth untangling here Existing licences will transfer to the perpetual system, but that transfer isn’t entirely passive it is contingent upon the level of a business’s turnover and operations relative to the new thresholds. An operator whose category no longer corresponds with its actual turnover, whose business activity has grown, whose premises have changed, or whose food categories have increased beyond the original licence cannot simply assume that “perpetual” means “unchanged”. These are precisely the type of factual changes that would have been naturally captured and reconciled in a renewal application under the old regime. The new one requires an intentional, event-driven amendment instead

The Benefits and the Hidden Risk

It is worth weighing this reform honestly, on both sides.

The benefits are genuine and ought not to be downplayed. There is less paperwork, lower ongoing compliance costs, fewer repetitive applications, a reduced administrative load, improved operational continuity, and a considerably easier situation for small and medium-sized food businesses when they are trying to grow without being hampered by the renewal processes. It is clear that FSSAI has stated the aim of the reform is to reduce compliance costs and to decrease the number of times that operators have to interact with the licensing authorities and in this respect, the reform is mostly successful. However, there is a hidden risk which should be openly acknowledged. Although periodic renewal was inefficient, it acted as an involuntary compliance check-point a point at which a company was structurally required to look inward every few years. If that check-point is removed, it is very likely that some operators will become complacent, that outdated business information will go unnoticed for years, and that the term 'perpetual' will be quietly misunderstood by some as meaning 'permanently compliant' rather than 'continuously accountable'. Today's regulatory monitoring places much greater reliance on inspections, audits, and enforcement actions to carry out the tasks that were previously done automatically by renewal cycles.

The June 2026 Amendment: A Reminder That Compliance Keeps Moving

If any additional proof were needed to establish that the non-renewal of licence is not same as non-revision of licence rules, it came less than three months later. In June 2006, Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Second Amendment regulations were issued, which changed licensing rules, in so far as record keeping is concerned, manufacturing food businesses will now be required to keep records daily utilization of raw material and daily output. Non-manufacturing businesses would not be required to adhere to that requirement. On the related issue of Stock rotation, FIFO and FEFO principles will now be required for storage of raw material and products at the manufacturing stage, while the retailers will have an exemption (for reasons explained above.

Nothing in this process involved any renewal. It merely meant changing the nature of compliance for those who already had perpetual licences. This, in a nutshell, is what this reform proposal amounts to: The licence stopped having an expiry date, but the requirements associated with it continued to change.

What FBOs Should Do Now

Essential Measures Needed for Immediate Implementation It should be emphasized for all stakeholders involved that the reform needs to be taken positively and should raise the necessity of the implementation of internal discipline rather than just putting away the license.

The recommended measures include:

Enhancing the compliance with the actual application process for primary registration/license information

Checking the turnover class in accordance with the new thresholds

Verifying activities and food categories registration

Making sure that the premise details and addresses are true and correct

Making sure that hygiene, sanitary, and safety requirements comply with the norms

Investigating the updates of FoSCoS and following the updates of category changes

Making sure to be aware of new licence requirements accordingly to record-keeping procedures

Making the official records according to the requirements such as productions logs, raw materials registers, and FIFO/FEFO information, if applicable.

Conclusion

The FSSAI’s shift from periodic licence renewal to perpetual validity marks more than just a change in paperwork—it is a step towards making food regulation simpler, faster and more business-friendly. By reducing repetitive compliance, the reform can help food businesses focus more on what truly matters: maintaining food safety and quality. However, perpetual validity should not mean perpetual relaxation. Regular inspections, timely updates and strict action against violations will remain essential to ensure that convenience does not come at the cost of consumer safety. If implemented with the right balance between ease of doing business and strong enforcement, the FSSAI Revolution 2026 could set the foundation for a more efficient, transparent and future-ready food safety system in India.

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