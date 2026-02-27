Union Budget 2026‑2027: Catalysing The Next Wave Of Growth For India's Care Economy

Kritika Krishnamurthy’s articles from AK & Partners are most popular:

Executive Summary

India's care economy sector stands at a transformative juncture, driven by rapid demographic aging and Budget 2026-27's landmark policy interventions. The geriatric care market, though fragmented and volatile, demonstrates significant long-term potential, with projections indicating substantial growth through 2033. The Union Budget 2026-27 introduces three critical initiatives aimed at formalising and scaling the care ecosystem: pyang Sahara Yojana, Allied Health Professionals (AHP) expansion, and comprehensive caregiver training programmes.

By examining the Union Budget's implications for the care economy, this perspective highlights how evolving policy measures are reshaping market dynamics across elderly care, assistive technologies, and allied health services while also surfacing new avenues for healthcare providers, medtech innovators, insurers, and investors to create long‑term value in a rapidly expanding ecosystem.

Key Budget Highlights:

pyang Sahara Yojana : Scaling assistive device production through ALIMCO with R&D and AI integration.

: Scaling assistive device production through ALIMCO with R&D and AI integration. AHP Expansion : Adding 100,000 Allied Health Professionals across 10 disciplines over 5 years.

: Adding 100,000 Allied Health Professionals across 10 disciplines over 5 years. Care Ecosystem Training: 150,000 NSQF-aligned caregivers trained in geriatric and assistive care.

I. Market Overview & Growth Trajectory

The Indian care economy market has exhibited significant volatility, reflecting the sector's fragmentation and evolving regulatory landscape:

Year Market Size (USD Million) Growth Rate (%) Insight 2021 16,550 -- High variance 2022 9,490 -42.7% Consolidation phase 2023 18,310 +92.9% Recovery 2024 26,680 +45.7% Expansion 2025 14,625 -45.2% Market correction

The dramatic fluctuations reflect methodological inconsistencies across market research firms, varying definitions of "care economy" scope (home care, institutional care, assistive devices, digital health), and rapid entry-exit dynamics of startups. The volatility underscores sector immaturity but also signals high innovation velocity and investor interest.

Forward Outlook (2026-2033)

Industry projections indicate substantial growth potential driven by demographic tailwinds and policy support:

2033 Market Projection: USD 97.3 billion (geriatric healthcare segment). CAGR (2025-2033): 9.02% for elderly care products and services. Digital Therapeutics Segment: USD 259.8 million (2025) growing to USD 1.1 billion (2034). Home Care Services: 15-20% annual growth as organized players scale post-AHP expansion. Assisted Living Facilities: 300%+ growth projected by 2030 as senior living housing matures.

Sector Definition & Scope

Geriatric Care Services: Geriatric care includes home‑based services such as nursing, companionship, and rehabilitation that help seniors stay independent. Assisted living and senior housing offer safe environments with support for daily needs. For higher medical attention, nursing homes and long‑term care centers provide structured, supervised care. Palliative and hospice services focus on comfort, pain relief, and emotional support for patients with serious or terminal conditions. Allied Health Services: Allied health covers physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy, which help restore movement, function, and communication. Diagnostic staff like radiology and lab technicians support accurate medical testing. Nurse aides and patient coordinators assist with bedside care and routine tasks. These services also support rehabilitation and long‑term disease management for chronic conditions. Assistive Devices & Medical Technology: This category includes mobility aids such as wheelchairs, walkers, prosthetics, and orthotics that improve movement and independence. Home medical devices like BP monitors, glucose meters, and nebulizers support daily health tracking. Assistive technologies hearing aids, vision aids, and communication tools enhance sensory and cognitive support. Smart wearables and monitoring devices provide real-time health updates and safety alerts. Digital Health & Remote Care: Digital health uses technology to expand access to care. Telemedicine platforms, including eSanjeevani with over 330 million consultations, connect patients to doctors remotely. Digital therapeutics and care apps guide treatment and self‑management. Remote patient monitoring systems track vitals from home. AI-based tools streamline clinical documentation and improve workflow efficiency.

II. Budget 2026-27: Policy Measures & Strategic Impact

Scheme/Incentive Short Term (Pipeline Activation) Medium-Term Impact (Operational Leverage) Long-Term Impact (Ecosystem Maturity) pyang Sahara Yojana: Supports Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) to scale assistive device production (incl. R&D/AI) and expands access via distribution points/markets. Procurement + distribution: device makers, rehab clinics, and distributors may see near-term tender and channel opportunities. Market deepening: may improve last-mile access and increase adoption; ancillary services (fitting, maintenance, training) grow. Domestic capability: stronger local manufacturing and innovation reduces import dependence; long-term expansion of the assistive-tech ecosystem. Allied Health Professionals (AHP) expansion: Expand AHP capacity across public and private sector. This will cover 10 selected disciplines, including optometry, radiology, anesthesia, OT Technology, Applied Psychology and Behavioural Health and the addition of 100,000 AHPs over the next 5 years. Capacity Boost: Hospitals and diagnostic chains may get a clearer talent pipeline; training providers see immediate enrolment demand. Operational Scale-Up: Improved staff availability can expand bed utilisation, diagnostics throughput, and tier -2/3 expansion; wage inflation may moderate in some roles. Quality Transformation: More standardised allied workforce may improve quality, patient experience, and scalability of hospital/diagnostic models nationwide. Care Ecosystem & Caregiver Training: Build geriatric and allied care ecosystem by training 150,000 caregivers with NSQF-aligned certification, including assistive device handling and digital health tools. Caregiver Onboarding Acceleration: Home-health, rehab, assisted living, and staffing firms may onboard talent faster; device companies benefit from trained user. Scalability Catalyst: Organised home-care and post-acute care can become more scalable; B2B tie-ups with hospitals/insurers become more viable. Formal Market Maturity: Larger formal care market (home + facility based), with stronger compliance and quality benchmarks; long run growth tailwind from ageing demographics.

III. State-Level Opportunities: Regional Market Analysis

India's care economy opportunity varies significantly by state, driven by demographic profiles, existing infrastructure, and policy support.

State 60+ Population (%) Strategic Advantages Kerala ~20% (2026) Dedicated elderly budget (INR 46,000+ crore); Vayomithram project operational; highest old-age home density; early mover in formal care services. Tamil Nadu 13.6% (2021), projected 18.2% (2031) State policy on senior citizens; strong public health infrastructure; organized geriatric care leadership; ideal for AHP training scale-up. Uttar Pradesh 7% (2011), projected 12% (2036) Largest absolute elderly population; dual market (premium urban + basic rural); significant unmet demand for formal care services.

IV. Competitive Dynamics: Beneficiary Analysis

Stakeholder Growth Drivers & Opportunities Private Healthcare Providers B2B tie-ups with medtech companies for home care; hospital post-discharge care coordination; chronic disease management programs; expansion into elderly-focused specialty clinics. Medtech & Assistive Device Manufacturers 150,000 trained caregivers drive device sales (digital monitors, mobility aids, glucose meters, BP monitors); ALIMCO partnerships for distribution; government procurement tenders. Insurers Professionalized AHPs enable home care insurance product innovation; reduced claim fraud through certified caregiver networks; expansion into long-term care insurance; integrated care models. Training & Education Providers AHP training enrollment surge; NSQF certification programs; corporate tie-ups for caregiver placement; recurring re-certification revenue. Home Care Aggregators Certified caregiver supply enables scale; quality differentiation vs. unorganized players; B2B hospital discharge partnerships; insurance network integration. Technology Platforms Telemedicine (eSanjeevani expansion); digital therapeutics growth (USD 1.1B by 2034); RPM device manufacturers; AI workflow automation for hospitals.

V. Upcoming Trends Reshaping Care Economy

1. Digital Therapeutics (DTx)

Market Dynamics: Digital therapeutics deliver evidence-based interventions through software programs to prevent, manage, or treat physical, mental, and behavioral conditions distinct from telehealth, diagnostics, or adherence apps.

Key Applications in Care Economy:

Chronic disease management (diabetes, hypertension). Cognitive rehabilitation for dementia and stroke patients. Mental health interventions for elderly depression and anxiety. Medication adherence and lifestyle coaching. Fall prevention and mobility training programs.

2. Telemedicine at Scale

eSanjeevani Platform Performance: The eSanjeevani telemedicine platform has enabled healthcare delivery at an unprecedented scale, providing over 330 million consultations as of December 31, 2024. It has become a crucial system for improving access to medical care for rural and elderly populations across India. The platform operates under the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines issued on March 25, 2020, ensuring standardised, safe, and regulated virtual care.

Care Economy Integration:

Post-discharge follow-ups for elderly patients. Chronic disease monitoring and medication adjustments. Specialist consultations (geriatric medicine, palliative care). Caregiver training and support via teleconsultation.

3. AI in Hospital Operations: Large hospital networks deploying AI tools for transcription, discharge summaries, and workflow automation to reduce clinician workload.

Care Economy Applications:

Automated patient documentation reducing AHP administrative burden. Predictive analytics for elderly patient deterioration risk. Care plan optimisation for chronic conditions. Staffing optimisation in assisted living facilities.

4. Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM): Home BP monitoring and medical-grade devices are scaling rapidly, with manufacturers normalising "prescription-like" pathways for device recommendations.

Market Opportunity:

Integration with trained caregiver workforce (150,000 NSQF-certified). Insurance reimbursement models for RPM-enabled home care. Chronic disease management (diabetes, heart failure, COPD). Post-acute care and hospital-at-home programs.

5. Wearables for Elderly Care: India's smartwatch market experienced saturation/quality reset in 2025 (shipments declined), but wearables have proven life-saving for elderly in multiple instances (fall detection, heart rate anomalies, emergency alerts).

Care Economy Integration:

Fall detection and emergency response. Activity monitoring and mobility tracking. Medication reminders and health metric logging. Integration with caregiver dashboards for real-time monitoring.

Conclusion

The Union Budget 2026-27's comprehensive care economy initiatives, pyang Sahara Yojana, AHP expansion, and caregiver training, represent a strategic inflexion point for India's eldercare sector. With the 60+ population projected to reach 194 million by 2031 and the market trajectory pointing toward USD 97.3 billion by 2033, the care economy is transitioning from fragmented informality to organised, institutionally-supported infrastructure.

Key Takeaways:

Demographic Imperative: India's aging population creates sustained demand tailwind, with Kerala already at 20% elderly population and other states following. Professionalisation Catalyst: 150,000 NSQF-certified caregivers and 100,000 AHPs will formalise the sector, enabling quality differentiation and insurance integration. Technology Integration: Digital therapeutics, RPM, and AI workflow tools will converge with trained workforce to create scalable, technology-enabled care models. Investment Opportunity: Home care aggregators assisted living operators, assistive device manufacturers, and training institutes emerge as high-growth beneficiaries. Execution Critical: Success depends on training quality assurance, effective labor market matching, state-level policy support, and insurance product innovation.

Strategic Imperative

Stakeholders must act decisively to capitalise on this once-in-a-generation opportunity. Healthcare providers should build post-acute care capabilities and AHP training pipelines. Medtech companies must pursue ALIMCO partnerships and develop caregiver-optimised devices. Insurers should innovate home care and long-term care products, leveraging a professionalised workforce. Investors must target market leaders in aggregation, assisted living, digital health, and training segments while monitoring policy implementation progress.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.