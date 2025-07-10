Checking The Pulse Recent Legal Developments In The Indian Healthcare And Pharma Sector

In the past couple of months, the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector has witnessed a wave of regulatory and policy shifts, reflecting a clear push towards strengthening oversight, enhancing drug safety and streamlining compliance norms

In the past couple of months, the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector has witnessed a wave of regulatory and policy shifts, reflecting a clear push towards strengthening oversight, enhancing drug safety and streamlining compliance norms. In this regard, the roll out of the long-awaited Drugs and Cosmetics (Compounding of Offences) Rules, 2025 serves as a major development intended to provide procedural clarity on the compounding of minor drug-related violations without engaging in protracted processes. Other key developments include the streamlining of the procedure for the grant of no-objection certificates for exporting new drugs under the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019 and the updating of the risk-based classification of cardiovascular and neurological medical devices in line with the Medical Devices Rules, 2017. These changes underscore a sector in rapid transition, moving decisively towards stronger safeguards, comprehensive regulation, and global competitiveness. Against this backdrop, INDUSLAW's Shantanu Jindel, Shweta Gupta, Kanika Sachdeva, Vatsal Agarwal, and Abhinav present you this edition of 'Checking the Pulse' delving into key updates pertaining to the months of April 2025 and May 2025

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.