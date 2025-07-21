FSSAI Tightens The Reins: New Scrutiny Regime And Correction Window For Annual Returns Of Food Businesses

On 7 July 2025, FSSAI ordered every Licensing Authority to rigorously scrutinise the Annual Returns of Food Businesses Operators. Any discrepancy, inconsistency or false declaration will trigger penal action under Section 61 of the FSS Act, 2006.

The mandate springs from Clause 2.1.13 of the 2011 Licensing Regulations, which requires ARs by 31 May each year. An 18 Dec 2020 Order made online-only filing of the AR via FoSCoS compulsory from FY 2020-21. Late-fee was capped at five-times the annual licence fee on 10 Nov 2022, and an 8 Jan 2024 Order opened a paid correction window after the deadline.

Scrutiny is now compulsory. Licensing Authorities must verify production figures, compliance data and all other disclosures. If errors surface, they must launch proceedings that can lead to fines, suspension or cancellation of licences.

FBOs can still correct mistakes, but the rules are tight.

File by 31 May: up to two revisions—by 31 Aug costs one-year fee + GST; after 31 Aug till 31 Mar costs two-year fee + GST.

File after 31 May (late fee paid): one revision only till 31 Mar, two-year fee + GST.

File after 31 Mar of the next FY: no revision allowed.

Take-away: accuracy is non-negotiable. Keep verifiable records, correct errors immediately via FoSCoS, and budget for fees—these are still cheaper than prosecution and brand damage.

The era of perfunctory disclosures is over. FSSAI's twin message—strict scrutiny plus a finite correction route—demands disciplined compliance. FBOs that heed it will stay legal and strengthen consumer trust.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.