FSSAI's New Rule: Quarterly Reports On Expired & Rejected Food! (Video)

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a new advisory mandating food manufacturers, repackers, and importers to submit quarterly reports on expired and rejected food items via the FoSCoS system.
This move aims to enhance accountability, prevent misuse, and
ensure compliance with food safety regulations. Businesses must now
track and report:
✅ Rejected items (failed quality tests)
✅ Expired products (removed from supply)
✅ Disposal details (destroyed, auctioned, or
repurposed)
With this new regulation, FSSAI strengthens transparency and
consumer safety. Is your business ready for compliance?
