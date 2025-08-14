ARTICLE
14 August 2025

FSSAI's New Rule: Quarterly Reports On Expired & Rejected Food! (Video)

India Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
IndiaLaw LLP

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a new advisory mandating food manufacturers, repackers, and importers to submit quarterly reports on expired and rejected food items via the FoSCoS system.

This move aims to enhance accountability, prevent misuse, and ensure compliance with food safety regulations. Businesses must now track and report:

✅ Rejected items (failed quality tests)

✅ Expired products (removed from supply)

✅ Disposal details (destroyed, auctioned, or repurposed)

With this new regulation, FSSAI strengthens transparency and consumer safety. Is your business ready for compliance?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

