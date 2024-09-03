ARTICLE
3 September 2024

ADGM Announces Fee Revision For Commercial Licenses Starting 2025

NP
Nexdigm Private Limited

Contributor

Nexdigm Private Limited logo
Nexdigm is an employee-owned, privately held, independent global organization that helps companies across geographies meet the needs of a dynamic business environment. Our focus on problem-solving, supported by our multifunctional expertise enables us to provide customized solutions for our clients.
Explore Firm Details
The Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) is launching a new initiative to further support the smooth transition of businesses from Al Reem Island to ADGM following its recent expansion to the island last year.
India Corporate/Commercial Law
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) is launching a new initiative to further support the smooth transition of businesses from Al Reem Island to ADGM following its recent expansion to the island last year. ADGM, the UAE capital's international financial center, has unveiled major updates to its licensing fee structure to support businesses. Effective 1 January 2025, ADGM will significantly reduce fees for non-financial and retail licenses by 50% or more. This initiative is designed to improve the ADGM's business environment, making it more appealing and accessible to a wider range of enterprises.

The new fee structure applies across ADGM's jurisdiction, including Al Maryah and Al Reem Island. The full fee schedule that will be applicable for new business registrations as well as license renewals from 1 January 2025, will be published by ADGM in December 2024.

Extract of the proviso inserted:

The key aspects of this amendment are mentioned below:

Sector Fee Type Previous Fee (USD) New Fee (USD)
Non-financial Sector New Registration Fee 10,000 5000
Annual Renewal Fee 8000 5000
Retail Sector New Registration Fee 6000 2000
Annual Renewal Fee 4000 2000
Financial Sector New Registration Fee 15,000 20,000
Annual Renewal Fee 13,000 15,000
Tech and Fintech Startups New and Renewal Fees 1000 1500
Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) Fees 1900 1900

Our Comments

ADGM has made several revisions to its licensing and fee structures after a comprehensive consultation with businesses on Al Reem Island, which aimed to collect feedback directly from companies to better understand their concerns and requirements.

The updated regulations are intended to ease the transition for businesses operating within ADGM's jurisdiction, offering a more supportive framework that aligns with the ongoing growth and diversification of the commercial landscape in Abu Dhabi. The adjustments also reflect ADGM's commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment that not only supports the existing enterprises but also attracts new investments. By tailoring these changes to the needs of the local business community, ADGM aims to ensure that its regulatory approach remains competitive and conducive to long-term business success.

The official notice can be accessed here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Nexdigm Private Limited
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More