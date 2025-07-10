ARTICLE
10 July 2025

Securities And Exchange Board Of India Vide Circular Dated June 05, 2025, Has Provided For Limited Relaxation From Compliance With Certain Provisions Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Securities and Exchange Board of India vide circular dated June 05, 2025, has provided for limited relaxation from compliance with certain provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
  • It has been decided that entities having listed non-convertible securities, who have complied with the conditions as specified in MCA general circular No.09/2024 dated September 19, 2024 and have not sent hard copy of statement containing the salient features of all the documents, as specified in Section 136 of Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, to those holders of non-convertible securities, who have not registered their email address, shall not be subject to any penal action for noncompliance with Regulation 58(1)(b) under the LODR Regulations for the period October 01, 2024 to June 05, 2025.
  • It has also been decided that for the period June 06, 2025 to September 30, 2025, similar relaxation from the requirements of Regulation 58(1)(b) of the SEBI LODR Regulations is hereby provided for entities having listed non-convertible securities provided that advertisement in terms of Regulation 52(8) of the SEBI LODR Regulations shall disclose the web-link to the statement containing the salient features of all the documents, as specified in Section 136 of Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, so as to enable the holder of non-convertible securities to have access to the said the statement.
  • This Circular shall come into force with immediate effect.
  • The circular is attached herein.

