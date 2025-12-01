SEBI Further Amends The LODR Regulations To Revise Timelines For Disclosures To DTs Under Regulation 56

SEBI vide notification no. SEBI/LAD-NRO/GN/2025/270 dated 22.10.2025 has issued the SEBI Regulations, 2025 to further amend the SEBI Regulations, 2015 to expedite disclosure timelines for listed entities to DTs.

SEBI vide notification no. SEBI/LAD-NRO/GN/2025/270 dated 22.10.2025 has issued the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Fourth Amendment) Regulations, 20251 ("LODR Amendment") to further amend the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("LODR Regulations") to expedite disclosure timelines for listed entities to DTs. The LODR Amendment came into force on 24.10.2025. SEBI has substituted the existing language in Regulation 56(1) of the LODR Regulations to impose a strict timeline for listed entities to forward information to DTs. The amended provision now requires listed entities to forward specified documents or information to the DTs 'as soon as possible', and 'in any case, not later than twenty-four hours from the occurrence of the event or receipt of information', unless otherwise specified.

1 https://www.sebi.gov.in/legal/regulations/oct-2025/securities-and-exchange-board-of-india-listing-obligations-and-disclosure-requirements-fourth-amendment-regulations-2025_97591.html

