ARTICLE
10 July 2025

Securities And Exchange Board Of India Vide Circular Dated June 26, 2025, Has Issued Revised Industry Standards On "Minimum Information To Be Provided To The Audit Committee And Shareholders For Approval Of Related Party Transactions"

LF
Lex Favios

Contributor

Lex Favios logo

Lex Favios is a full service Law Firm with offices in Delhi and Mumbai

Our Firm is a multi-disciplinary law firm providing a wide range of transactional, regulatory, corporate advisory and dispute resolution services The Firm is committed to finding practical solutions that produce tangible and cost effective results for its clients. The cornerstone of our philosophy is to safeguard and advance the clients’ interest effectively and efficiently.

Explore Firm Details
Securities and Exchange of India vide circular dated June 26, 2025, has issued revised Industry Standards on minimum information to be provided to the Audit Committee...
India Corporate/Commercial Law
Lex Favios
  • Securities and Exchange of India vide circular dated June 26, 2025, has issued revised Industry Standards on minimum information to be provided to the Audit Committee and Shareholders for approval of Related Party Transactions.
  • Section III-B of the SEBI Master Circular dated November 11, 2024 shall stand modified as under from the effective date of this circular:
    1. Paragraph 4 under Part A of Section III-B shall stand substituted by the following paragraph:

      “The listed entity shall provide the audit committee with the information as specified in the Industry Standards on “Minimum information to be provided to the Audit Committee and Shareholders for approval of Related Party Transactions”, while placing any proposal for review and approval of an RPT.”

    2. Paragraph 6 under Part B of Section III-B shall stand substituted by the following paragraph:

      “The notice being sent to the shareholders seeking approval for any RPT shall, in addition to the requirements under the Companies Act, 2013, include the information as part of the explanatory statement as specified in the Industry Standards on “Minimum information to be provided to the Audit Committee and Shareholders for approval of Related Party Transactions.”

  • This circular shall come into effect from September 01, 2025.
  • The circular is attached herein.

Click Here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lex Favios
Lex Favios
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More