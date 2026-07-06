SC Sets Aside CCI’s Penalties On Amazon

In May 2026, the Indian SC set aside the CCI penalty Order against Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC (‘Amazon’).

The CCI had imposed a record INR 202 crore (~ USD 21.3 million) penalty on Amazon for failure to notify all interconnected aspects of its acquisition of a stake in Future Coupons and for suppressing material facts. The CCI also ordered Amazon to re-notify its acquisition in a long-form notice and suspended its approval (that was granted in 2019).

Setting aside the antitrust authority’s decision, the SC has set out important guardrails on the CCI’s exercise of powers under the Competition Act, 2002 (‘Competition Act’). It stressed that a predictable, rule-bound regulatory framework is essential for driving innovation, foreign investment, and market competition. The SC’s key findings include:

i. On Section 43A of the Competition Act (penal provision for failure to notify a transaction), the SC held that a disagreement over how material ought to have been labelled could not be equated with failure to give notice. Amazon was found to have provided the CCI with all the documents and information required for an independent and thorough review. The gun-jumping penalty was therefore set aside;

ii. The penalties under Sections 44 and 45 of the Competition Act (relating to the omission and suppression of material facts) were also set aside, as the CCI had not established the mental element (i.e., ‘willful’ conduct) and materiality required under the statutory framework;

iii. The SC’s Order limits the CCI’s powers, noting that the antitrust authority cannot override the statutory limitation on reviewing transactions more than one year after they have taken effect. Neither could the CCI hold an approval Order in abeyance since no power to pass such an Order was provided for under the Competition Act, and it could not be self-conferred by simply writing it into a decision;

iv. Finally, the SC also emphasised the importance of adhering to the principles of natural justice in CCI proceedings. It held that Amazon ought to have been provided with a show-cause notice with sufficient details to enable it to provide a meaningful response, and not merely vague or general references; and

v. The SC directed that Amazon be allowed to recover the penalty deposited with interest, within eight weeks of its Order.