Delhi High Court Declines To Interfere In CCI’s Investigation Into Collusive Labour-Market Practices

In April 2026, a Division Bench of the Delhi High Court (‘HC’) dismissed an appeal by International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. (‘IFF’) against CCI’s investigation into alleged labour-related coordination in the fragrances industry.

IFF argued that complaints must statutorily be filed with the CCI within three years from the cause of action. Complaints filed beyond this limitation period cannot be entertained by the CCI unless it finds that there was sufficient cause for the delay and passes a reasoned Order to condone such delay. Per IFF, no such grounds were made out.

The HC dismissed the challenge. It continued to find that the initiation of an investigation was only administrative, and the CCI had adequately recorded its reasons for condoning the delay.