Supreme Court Course Corrects The Merger Control Anomaly-sets Aside CCI's Penalty On Amazon

The Supreme Court of India has set aside penalties imposed on Amazon for alleged misrepresentation in its merger filing with the Competition Commission of India...

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INTRODUCTION

1 On May 27, 2026 1 , the Supreme Court of India ("SC") set aside the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal ("NCLAT") order which upheld the Competition Commission of India’s (“CCI”) order (“CCI Order”) penalising Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC ("Amazon") INR 202 crores (approx. USD 21 million) 2 inter alia for: (i) alleged misrepresentation and suppression of material facts in its CCI Filing (defined below); and (ii) alleged failure to disclose the interconnected nature of the transaction and related commercial arrangements. The SC’s findings are significant for Indian merger control jurisprudence as they clarify: (a) jurisdictional limits of the CCI on post-approval inquiry of combinations; (b) strict pigeon-hole tests for penalising parties for false statements and material omissions; and (c) the distinction between failure to notify and false statements or material omissions.

BACKGROUND

2. The dispute stemmed from Amazon’s 2019 investment in Future Coupons Private Limited (“FCPL”). Amazon and FCPL executed a share subscription agreement and a shareholders’ agreement (“FCPL Transaction Documents”) and notified the combination to the CCI in Form I (shorter form) on September 23, 2019 (“CCI Filing”). The CCI Filing also referenced the Future Retail Limited’s (“FRL”) shareholders’ agreement (“FRL SHA”) 3and certain business commercial arrangements (“BCA”) involving Amazon group entities and Future group entities. The CCI approved the combination on November 28, 2019 (“Approval Order”). 4

3. On March 25, 2021, FCPL approached the CCI alleging deficiencies in the CCI Filing. The CCI issued a show cause notice and subsequently: (a) held that Amazon had not adequately disclosed the FRL‑linked inter‑connections and rights; (b) imposed penalties of INR 200 crore (approx. USD 21 million) under Section 43A (failure to notify), and INR 1 crore (approx. USD 0.10 million) each under Sections 44 (misrepresentation or material omissions in a combination filing), and 45 (wilful suppression of material information or documents) of the Competition Act, 2002 (“Act”), aggregating to INR 202 crore (approx. USD 21 million); (c) kept its Approval Order in abeyance; and (d) directed Amazon to file a fresh notice under Form II (longer form). The NCLAT substantially affirmed these conclusions and only reduced the quantum of penalties under Sections 44 and 45 from INR 1 crore (approx. USD 0.10 million) each to INR 50 lakh (approx. USD 0.05 million) each. 5 Aggrieved by the NCLAT’s order, Amazon approached the SC. For a detailed analysis of the CCI Order, please see our earlier article. 6

SUPREME COURT’S FINDINGS

4. The SC reversed the findings of the NCLAT (and, in effect, the CCI) and set aside the penalties imposed on Amazon. The SC noted that while the CCI has the power to examine combinations and parties are under an obligation to make complete and accurate disclosures, adherence to the statutory framework and principles of natural justice is of paramount importance. In doing so, the SC clarified the scope of disclosure obligations in combination filings, the distinction between failure to notify and false statements/material omissions, and the jurisdictional limits of the CCI's powers to revisit an approved transaction. The SC, inter alia, observed as follows:

Jurisdictional limits on post-approval inquiry and principles of natural justice

5. The SC held that the CCI could not reopen its Approval Order as: (i) the Act imposes a one-year limitation on the CCI's power to inquire into a combination after it has taken effect; (ii) proceedings initiated after the expiry of this period cannot be used to indirectly reopen the merits of an approved transaction; and (iii) the Act does not confer any power on the CCI to suspend its own approval order or compel a fresh substantive review of the combination. The SC further held that the CCI's residuary powers conferred upon it by the Act cannot be relied upon to circumvent the one-year statutory limitation on review of combinations or confer powers beyond those contemplated by the Act.

6. The SC also found the proceedings to be vitiated by breach of natural justice as: (i) the CCI Order travelled beyond the allegations set out in the show cause notice; (ii) Amazon was not put on notice that the CCI proposed to keep the approval in abeyance and direct a fresh Form II filing; and (iii) Amazon was not afforded a meaningful opportunity to respond to the expanded case against it.

Failure to notify versus false statements / material omissions

7. The SC drew a clear distinction between Section 43A, 44 and 45 of the Act. It held that Section 43A was inapplicable as: (i) Amazon had, in fact, notified the combination; (ii) the notice had been reviewed by the CCI; and (iii) the review had culminated in an approval. A subsequent disagreement regarding the characterisation of the information as it has been disclosed could not, by itself, amount to a failure to notify.

Strict statutory thresholds for misrepresentation and suppression

8. Section 44 is attracted where: (i) a statement in a filing is false in any material particular or made knowing it to be false; or (ii) a material particular is omitted, knowing it to be material. Section 45(1) is wider in reach and, framed without prejudice to Section 44. It additionally covers the wilful alteration, suppression, or destruction of any document required to be furnished. The SC held that both provisions require the materiality and the prescribed mental element to be strictly established, and held that the findings under Sections 44 and 45 could not be sustained as: (a) the relevant information had been disclosed to the CCI; (b) a difference in characterisation does not amount to misrepresentation or material omission; and (c) “wilful suppression” requires a deliberate act of withholding of material information, and is not established merely by inadvertent non-production of a document or a dispute over its relevance.

Disclosure Obligations and Inter-Connected Transactions

9. The SC noted that before passing the Approval Order, the CCI had examined: (i) the FRL SHA, the BCAs and the broader commercial arrangements linking the Amazon and Future groups disclosed in the CCI Filing; (ii) the relevant transaction documents; and (iii) Amazon’s responses to the CCI's requests for information concerning these arrangements. On this basis, the SC held that the disclosure obligation is satisfied where the CCI is placed in a position to assess the transaction as a composite whole and cannot be judged retrospectively by reference to how the disclosed material ought to have been described.

The Evidentiary Value of Internal Communications

10. The SC also addressed the evidentiary value of pre-execution internal communications. While such documents may be relevant and may shed light on the commercial rationale underlying a transaction, the SC held that the controlling record for combination review must remain the executed transaction documents, the rights created thereunder, the combination filing and the parties' responses. Internal communications may provide context but cannot by themselves displace the statutory inquiry under Sections 44 and 45 of the Act. Applying this principle, the SC found that the CCI had effectively conflated differences in characterisation of the transaction with the statutory requirements of suppression and misrepresentation. Consequently, the findings and penalties under Sections 44 and 45 were not sustained.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Disclosure Obligations: Substance Over Characterisation

11. The SC’s judgment reinforces that parties must disclose a transaction as it operates in substance, including all inter-connected arrangements that give it commercial effect. Equally, it clarifies that compliance will be assessed by reference to whether the CCI was placed in a position to review the transaction as a whole, and not by a subsequent disagreement regarding the characterisation of disclosed information.

Penalties: Distinct Consequences for Distinct Violations

12. The SC has drawn a clear distinction between failure to notify a combination (Section 43A) and false statements, material omissions or suppression (Sections 44 and 45), underscoring that an alleged deficiency in disclosure does not automatically transform a notified and approved transaction into a case of non-notification. The SC has reinforced that penalties must be anchored in specific statutory contravention established and has clarified the circumstances in which each of these provisions may be invoked.

Greater Deal Certainty

13. A significant takeaway from the judgment is the reaffirmation of regulatory finality. The SC has clarified that the CCI's post-approval powers are not unlimited and cannot be used to reopen the substantive merits of an approved transaction. This is likely to provide greater certainty to businesses, investors and advisors in planning and execution of notifiable transactions.

Concluding remarks

14.The SC’s judgement is a welcome development for India's investment and business climate. The Amazon-Future Coupons saga loomed over India's merger control regime for nearly five years. The prospect that an approved combination could be reopened, its clearance suspended, and its parties exposed to penalties of an unprecedented scale, introduced a degree of uncertainty that sat uneasily with the demands of a predictable regulatory environment.

15. While the SC did not have occasion to provide clarity on how the factors introduced by the CCI's 2024 guidelines on the determination of monetary penalty will be applied in practice to determine penalty quantum under Section 43A, particularly in cases involving alleged disclosure deficiencies rather than the outright failure to notify, the SC’s judgment marks a decisive step forward in settling the larger questions that have defined this saga.

16. By affirming that regulatory power must be exercised within the bounds of statute and with procedural fairness, the SC has reinforced the predictability and rule-of-law foundations on which investor confidence ultimately rests. Parties to approved combinations can now plan and transact with greater confidence in the finality of an approval from the CCI. The SC's judgment gives effect to what it describes as the foundational objective of merger control: 'a regime that is rigorous yet law-governed best serves the public interest.'

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