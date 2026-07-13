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13 July 2026

Competition Newsletter-July 2026

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DSK Legal

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This newsletter highlights significant developments in Indian competition law, featuring key enforcement actions and merger approvals by the Competition Commission of India. From investigations into restrictive practices to major corporate acquisitions across industries, these cases demonstrate the regulator's active role in maintaining market competition and scrutinizing business combinations.
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In the July edition of the Competition Law Newsletter, we bring you a curated roundup of significant developments in competition law, featuring key orders passed by the Competition Commission of India:

Competition Commission of India

Enforcement Orders

1. CCI orders probe against Mrs. India Inc. for restrictive clauses and exploitative conduct

2. CCI penalizes Odisha Truck Associations for cartelization

3. CCI exonerates AIOCD and 33 pharma companies re stockist appointment in 2012 case

Combination Orders

4. CCI approves Tilaknagar Industries’ acquisition of Pernod Ricard’s Imperial Brands Business

5. CCI clears Kimberly-Clark’s acquisition of Kenvue

6. CCI approves Lenexis Foodworks acquisition of Burger King’s India franchise

We hope this is useful for all our readers.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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