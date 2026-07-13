Competition Newsletter-July 2026

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In the July edition of the Competition Law Newsletter, we bring you a curated roundup of significant developments in competition law, featuring key orders passed by the Competition Commission of India:
Competition Commission of India
Enforcement Orders
1. CCI orders probe against Mrs. India Inc. for restrictive clauses and exploitative conduct
2. CCI penalizes Odisha Truck Associations for cartelization
3. CCI exonerates AIOCD and 33 pharma companies re stockist appointment in 2012 case
Combination Orders
4. CCI approves Tilaknagar Industries’ acquisition of Pernod Ricard’s Imperial Brands Business
5. CCI clears Kimberly-Clark’s acquisition of Kenvue
6. CCI approves Lenexis Foodworks acquisition of Burger King’s India franchise
We hope this is useful for all our readers.
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