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6 July 2026

CCI Dismisses Abuse Of Dominance Claims Against Adani Group

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India's Competition Commission recently examined allegations of abuse of dominance against Adani Group entities and government bodies in the solar power sector, raising questions about the boundaries between competition law and regulatory compliance. The case centered on whether tender design decisions and alleged bribery constitute anti-competitive conduct under the Competition Act. The CCI's threshold dismissal provides clarity on what types of grievances fall outside the scope of competition law enforcem
India Antitrust/Competition Law
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The scope of the Competition Act was considered by the CCI in another recent decision, which involved allegations of abuse of dominance against Adani Group entities, the Solar Energy Corporation of India (‘SECI’), and certain state distribution companies and other government entities.

In its Order closing the case at the threshold stage, CCI observed that several allegations raised by the complainant were not within the purview of the Competition Act. This included allegations that SECI’s tenders for the procurement of solar power violated guidelines issued by the Ministry of Power. The complainant had also raised certain allegations regarding bribery by the Adani Group entities, which were dismissed by the CCI, as they neither qualified as exclusionary nor exploitative conduct under the Competition Act. The CCI also affirmed that tender design is effectively the prerogative of the procurer and cannot typically be considered anti-competitive conduct.

The CCI’s Order reinforces that grievances arising under other regulatory regimes do not, on their own, amount to competition concerns.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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