Regulatory Fairness And Limits On Revocation Of Merger Approvals Under The Competition Act, 2002

This article analyses the legal framework governing the Competition Commission of India’s power to revoke merger approvals under the Competition Act, 2002. It examines the principles of regulatory fairness, procedural safeguards, and the implications of recent judicial intervention for investor confidence and the predictability of India’s merger control regime.

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Introduction

Merger control is one of the most critical functions performed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). It serves the dual purpose of preventing anti-competitive combinations while facilitating legitimate business transactions that contribute to economic growth. The manner in which the CCI exercises its powers, particularly its power to approve, modify, or revoke approvals, has a direct bearing on investor confidence, deal certainty, and India’s reputation as a destination for foreign investment.

Recent judicial pronouncements have brought renewed focus on the scope and limits of the CCI’s power to revoke previously granted approvals. These decisions underscore the importance of procedural fairness, adherence to statutory timelines, and the need for regulatory actions to be predictable and anchored in law. This article examines the legal framework governing revocation of merger approvals and the principles that should guide the CCI’s exercise of this significant power.

Statutory Framework for Merger Approvals and Revocation

Sections 5 and 6 of the Competition Act, 2002 regulate combinations and require mandatory notification to the CCI for transactions exceeding specified thresholds. The Commission is empowered to approve a combination, approve it with modifications, or prohibit it. The Act also provides for the revocation of an approval in certain circumstances, primarily where the approval was obtained through fraud, misrepresentation, or suppression of material facts, or where there has been a material change in circumstances.

The power to revoke an approval is an exceptional one. It directly impacts the commercial certainty of transactions that may have already been consummated and may have significant implications for the parties involved, their shareholders, employees, and the broader market. Consequently, this power must be exercised sparingly, with strict adherence to procedural safeguards and only on grounds clearly provided under the statute.

Judicial Emphasis on Regulatory Fairness and Procedural Safeguards

Indian courts have consistently held that regulatory authorities exercising quasi-judicial powers must adhere to principles of natural justice, fairness, and non-arbitrariness. In the context of merger control, this translates into requirements of reasoned orders, opportunity of hearing before adverse action, and decisions that are proportionate and based on material on record.

Recent judicial intervention in cases involving revocation of CCI approvals has reinforced these principles. The courts have emphasised that the CCI cannot exercise its revocation power in a manner that renders the approval process unpredictable or that penalises parties for developments that were not within their control or were not adequately disclosed at the time of the original application. The emphasis on regulatory fairness is particularly important in a jurisdiction that seeks to attract significant foreign investment, where certainty and predictability in regulatory outcomes are critical factors in investment decisions.

Implications for Deal-Making and Foreign Investment

The manner in which merger control is administered has a direct impact on the ease of doing business and India’s attractiveness as an investment destination. Prolonged uncertainty regarding the finality of regulatory approvals, or the perception that approvals can be reopened on broad or vague grounds, can deter both domestic and foreign investors. Transactions involving significant investment, restructuring, or strategic partnerships often have tight timelines and are premised on regulatory certainty.

A balanced approach that combines rigorous substantive review at the approval stage with restraint in the exercise of revocation powers serves the interests of both competition enforcement and economic growth. It signals to investors that while India maintains robust competition oversight, regulatory decisions will be fair, predictable, and consistent with statutory limits.

Recommendations for a More Predictable Merger Control Regime

To enhance regulatory certainty while maintaining effective oversight, several measures merit consideration. First, the CCI should issue detailed guidance on the grounds and procedure for revocation of approvals, including the nature of information that would be considered material and the circumstances in which non-disclosure could lead to revocation. Second, strict adherence to principles of natural justice, including adequate opportunity of hearing and reasoned orders, must be institutionalised in all revocation proceedings.

Third, the CCI could consider adopting a more structured approach to post-approval monitoring, with clear triggers for review rather than open-ended reassessment. Finally, greater transparency in the publication of orders and the reasoning behind regulatory decisions would contribute to the development of a more predictable jurisprudence in this area.

Conclusion

The power to revoke merger approvals is a potent regulatory tool that must be exercised with great care and within clearly defined statutory and procedural limits. Recent judicial pronouncements have rightly emphasised the importance of regulatory fairness and predictability in this domain. As India continues to position itself as a major destination for investment, maintaining a merger control regime that is both robust in substance and fair and predictable in process will be essential. The CCI’s ability to strike this balance will significantly influence the confidence of domestic and foreign investors in India’s regulatory institutions and, by extension, in the Indian economy.

References

The Competition Act, 2002, No. 12 of 2003, India Code (2003), §§ 5–6. The Competition Act, 2002, No. 12 of 2003, India Code (2003), § 31. Competition Commission of India, Combination – Filing of Combination Notices, https://www.cci.gov.in/combination/combination/filing-of-combination-notice/introduction. The Competition Act, 2002, No. 12 of 2003, India Code (2003), §§ 43A–45. Competition Commission of India, Frequently Asked Questions on Combinations, https://www.cci.gov.in/faqs. com NV Investment Holdings LLC, Combination Registration No. C-2019/09/688, Competition Commission of India (2021). The Competition Act, 2002, No. 12 of 2003, India Code (2003), § 20. Competition Commission of India, Legal Framework for Combinations, https://www.cci.gov.in/combination/legal-framwork. Competition Commission of India, FAQs on Combination Regulations, Regulation 14(2A), https://www.cci.gov.in/faqs. Competition Commission of India (Procedure in Regard to the Transaction of Business Relating to Combinations) Regulations, 2024, https://www.cci.gov.in/combination/legal-framwork/regulations. Competition Commission of India, Regulation of Combinations, https://cci.gov.in/regulation-of-combination. Government of India, Competition (Amendment) Act, 2023, https://www.indiacode.nic.in. Competition Commission of India, Green Channel and Combination Review Framework, https://www.cci.gov.in/combination/combination/filing-of-combination-notice/introduction. Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Suspensory Effects of Merger Notifications and Gun Jumping, OECD Competition Committee (2018), https://www.oecd.org/competition/suspensory-effects-of-merger-notifications-and-gun-jumping.htm. International Competition Network (ICN), Guiding Principles for Merger Notification and Review Procedures, https://www.internationalcompetitionnetwork.org. United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Model Law on Competition (Merger Control Chapter), https://unctad.org/topic/competition-and-consumer-protection/model-law-on-competition. World Bank Group, Global Investment Competitiveness Report, https://www.worldbank.org/en/publication/global-investment-competitiveness-report.

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