Guernsey Rejects Territorial Tax Proposal In Favour Of Continuity

Guernsey has ruled out the introduction of a territorial corporate tax system following a review of its tax framework. The decision provides businesses with greater certainty by preserving the Island’s existing corporate tax regime and reinforcing its commitment to stability, predictability and international competitiveness.

Sovereign began in Gibraltar in 1987 and has since grown into one of the largest independent corporate and trust service providers in the world. We currently manage over 20,000 clients that include companies, entrepreneurs, private investors or high net worth individuals and their families – and have assets under administration in excess of US$10 billion.

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The States of Guernsey’s Tax Review Sub‑Committee confirmed, on 11 March, that it had removed territorial corporate tax from the list of options under consideration as part of the ongoing review of Guernsey’s tax system.

For businesses operating in or from Guernsey, this decision provides welcome clarity and reinforces the island’s commitment to a stable and predictable tax environment, writes Leigh Higgins, Operations Director at Sovereign Guernsey.

What is a territorial corporate tax?

Under a territorial corporate tax system, companies are generally taxed only on profits arising from activities carried out within the local jurisdiction. Profits generated from activities outside the territory are typically excluded from tax. While this approach is used in some countries, it can involve complex rules around where profits are considered to arise and how activities are defined.

Guernsey currently operates a well‑established corporate tax regime that is familiar to international business, administrators, and regulators, and which has been designed to meet international standards while supporting the island’s role as a leading international financial centre.

Why was the proposal rejected?

At a high level, the Tax Review Sub‑Committee concluded that a territorial corporate tax did not offer a sufficiently balanced outcome at this time. In reaching its decision, it considered expert input, feedback from the public consultation, and a broad assessment of risks and benefits.

Key concerns included the potential complexity of operating a territorial system, uncertainty over how it would be perceived internationally, and the risk of unintended consequences for Guernsey’s competitiveness and established business models. Against this backdrop, the Sub‑Committee decided to narrow its focus to other options and to exclude territorial taxation from its options.

What does this mean for businesses?

The decision underlines continuity. There will be no immediate change to Guernsey’s corporate tax framework, and no new territorial tax rules for businesses to plan around or implement. For many clients, this provides reassurance that the island remains committed to tax certainty, international credibility and a business‑friendly environment.

More broadly, it signals that Guernsey’s approach to tax reform remains measured and consultative, with a strong emphasis on stability and long‑term sustainability rather than rapid structural change.

Looking ahead

The broader tax review process is ongoing, and the States will continue to assess how Guernsey’s tax system should evolve in response to international developments. We will monitor announcements and published recommendations closely and keep clients informed of any material updates. As always, businesses should stay engaged with their professional advisers to understand developments in context and consider any practical implications for their own arrangements.

Originally published June 10, 2026 .

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