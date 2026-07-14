Guernsey Corporate Tax Reform 2026: Key Proposals, Impacts And Strategic Insights For Guernsey's International Financial Sector

On 8 June 2026 the States of Guernsey Policy and Resources Committee published its Tax Reform 2026 Policy Letter, outlining a comprehensive package to address the Island's structural deficit. The package is due to be considered by Guernsey's States of Deliberation (parliament) on 15 July 2026. The total package of expenditure reductions and revenue raising measures (covering personal income tax, social security contributions, transport tax, consumption tax and corporate tax reform) is aimed at improving Guernsey's financial position by £62 million per annum. Of this amount, only a modest proportion (£6 million) is proposed to come from targeted changes to specific aspects of the existing corporate tax regime.

For professional service providers, tax advisers, and lawyers advising international clients, the primary takeaway is highly positive: Guernsey has actively prioritised the continued competitiveness and stability of its international financial sector.

Corporate tax proposals and impact on financial sector

Following a robust review completed in April 2026 by the Tax Review Sub-Committee, wholesale corporate tax reform - such as shifting to a territorial tax regime or unilaterally increasing the baseline rate of tax to 15% - was decisively and permanently rejected. The Committee recognised that such sweeping changes posed an unacceptable threat to Guernsey's international competitiveness.

Retention of the Zero-10 regime

The core Zero-10 regime remains intact. Investment funds, international insurance companies and trust and private wealth structures that currently benefit from tax neutrality will not face structural upheaval.

Targeted adjustments to the 10% rate

To align with Jersey's model of corporate taxation and simplify tax compliance in Guernsey, two modest extensions to the 10% intermediate corporate tax rate are proposed to take effect from 2027:

Taxation of income of regulated businesses at 10%: Regulated businesses currently subject to the 10% rate on specific activities (e.g. banking, domestic insurance, trust and company administration and fund administration) will now be taxed at 10% on their entire corporate profits and not just on the revenue stream that produces the 10% rated income, as at present.

Regulated businesses currently subject to the 10% rate on specific activities (e.g. banking, domestic insurance, trust and company administration and fund administration) will now be taxed at 10% on their entire corporate profits and not just on the revenue stream that produces the 10% rated income, as at present. Extension of 10% rate to prescribed businesses: The 10% rate will also be extended to GFSC-registered "prescribed businesses". This brings companies (but not partnerships) providing legal and accounting services, and estate agents into the 10% bracket.

Together, these proposals are expected to bring in an additional £0.5 million per annum in revenue.

Modest increase to annual registration fees

Guernsey Registry currently collects fees on an annual basis from companies registered in Guernsey. To align with the approach in Jersey, which has a separate charging structure for annual validations and governmental fees (albeit administered together), it is proposed that Guernsey will also introduce a separate levy, potentially set at £250 or £500 per annum per entity, in addition to Registry fees (which may also be reviewed downwards to maintain overall competitiveness). Depending upon whether this proposal excludes those companies that participate in the GST exemption scheme (for which, see below) this proposal is expected to raise additional revenue of between £1 million - £5 million per annum if the levy were set at £250 per annum per entity.

Implementation of GST and exemption scheme for international facing businesses

A broad-based Goods and Services Tax (GST) is proposed to be introduced at a rate of 3% (reduced from the originally proposed 5%), scheduled for implementation in 2028.

International facing businesses will be zero rated for GST. This includes investment funds, international insurers, fund administrators, investment managers and general partners. In consequence, no GST will be payable on management fees received by investment managers and general partners nor on fund administration fees.

To prevent GST from becoming an administrative burden on the cross-border provision of services, Guernsey will introduce an International Service Entity (ISE) Scheme, mirroring the framework used in Jersey. Under the ISE Scheme, finance businesses - including fund administrators, international banks, international insurers and investment management and advisory firms - that primarily service international clients, will be able to pay a fixed annual fee to obtain an End User Relief Certificate. This certificate will exempt the entity from being charged GST on its inputs and eliminates the need to charge GST to its international client base, thereby preserving the frictionless administration of Guernsey-based financial structures and their service providers. Estimates indicate that the proposed ISE Scheme could raise around £10m to £12m per annum, if annual fees were set at similar levels to those in Jersey, which range from £300 for an unaffiliated collective investment scheme to £78,300 for registered banks.

Primary licensees such as fund administrators will be able to register any entities they administer as ISEs. This means that investment funds, investment managers, general partners etc. will not have to independently register as an ISE but can rely on their appointed administrator to do so on their behalf.

International facing business using the ISE Scheme do not have to file GST annual returns. This is on the basis that the majority of their services would otherwise be zero rated, with their net GST payment being minimal.

Comparative table for the Crown Dependencies

The proposed changes are designed to ensure Guernsey remains competitive with its closest peers.

Tax / feature Guernsey (proposed 2026) Jersey (current) Isle of Man (current) Standard Corporate Tax 0% 0% 0% 10% Intermediate Corporate Tax Rate 10% applied to full entity profits of banks, domestic insurers, administrators, lawyers, accountants and estate agents Banks, investment businesses, administrators, custodians, registrars and insurance brokers Banking and certain retail Consumption Tax 3% GST (proposed for 2028) 5% GST 20% VAT (UK Customs Union) Consumption Tax Carve out International Services Entity (ISE) Scheme International Services Entity (ISE) Scheme VAT exemptions based on UK VAT principles

Timeline for implementation

15 July 2026: States of Deliberation debate to approve the 2026 Tax Reform Package, including above changes.

2027: Implementation of the extended 10% corporate tax rate for "prescribed businesses" and full entity profits.

2028: Implementation of the 3% GST and the ISE Scheme.

2030: Scheduled Assurance Review by the Guernsey's political assembly to evaluate the impact of the reforms and assess emerging revenues.

Mitigating adverse effects on the finance industry

The 2026 proposals demonstrate a clear intention to protect and preserve Guernsey's thriving finance sector by:

the outright and permanent rejection of territorial tax or a unilateral move to a higher rate of standard corporate tax.

lower GST rate to minimise local inflationary pressures and remain more competitive as against other jurisdictions.

ISE Scheme implementation protecting entities and service providers with an international client base from GST and compliance friction.

modest increases to Guernsey registration fees.

What is not changing

Crucially, certain key features of Guernsey's current corporate tax regime will not change under these proposals.

fund vehicles (Collective Investment Vehicles) will continue to be able to apply for exemption from tax.

Guernsey Limited Partnerships will continue to be treated as tax transparent, including those established as investment funds.

management fees paid to a general partner or manager and administration fees paid to a fund administrator will not bear GST.

tax will not be charged on pidends paid to investors resident outside Guernsey.

loss relief/group relief will continue to be available.

tax will not be charged on capital gains, whether realised or unrealised.

charitable income used for charitable purposes will remain exempt from taxation.

Key takeaway

Guernsey's corporate tax proposals are best characterised as narrow, targeted extensions of the existing regime, deliberately designed to raise some extra revenue, while limiting collateral damage to the Island's internationally mobile finance sectors.

For international funds, international insurers and trust and private wealth structures, the impact of the proposed reforms (if any) is likely to be felt at the level of service providers and mixed-function regulated companies in Guernsey. The package is intentionally structured to preserve Guernsey's wider competitiveness by rejecting broader changes and introducing the ISE Scheme carve out from GST for international businesses and for their Guernsey-based service providers, whose client base and output are international facing.

Please note that this briefing is intended to provide a very general overview of the matters to which it relates. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied on as such. © Carey Olsen (Guernsey) LLP 2026