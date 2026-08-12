The Pensions Brief: August 2026

The UK government has finalised inheritance tax information-sharing requirements for pension schemes, updated its pensions reform roadmap with key implementation dates through 2030...

Mayer Brown is an international law firm positioned to represent the world’s major corporations, funds, and financial institutions in their most important and complex transactions and disputes.

Article Insights

Jay Doraisamy’s articles from Mayer Brown are most popular: in United Kingdom

with readers working within the Banking & Credit, Business & Consumer Services and Media & Information industries Mayer Brown are most popular: within Compliance topic(s)

Issues Affecting All Schemes

Inheritance Tax Changes: Information-Sharing Requirements Finalised

Regulations have been made setting out the finalised information-sharing requirements that will be imposed on schemes and personal representatives in connection with the changes to the inheritance tax (IHT) treatment of death benefits. The regulations remain largely as consulted on. The main change is that payment of a death in service benefit will not now become an event which must be reported to HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC). The regulations will come into force on 6 April 2027 and broadly have effect in relation to deaths occurring on or after that date.

HMRC has announced it will publish a further technical note later this summer on the IHT changes. This will contain information on withholding and payment notices and scenarios to illustrate the new IHT on pensions process and will address common queries raised by industry stakeholders.

Action

Trustees and administrators should ensure that their scheme’s administration processes and communications around the distribution of death benefits are updated to reflect the new requirements in time for 6 April 2027.

Pensions Reform: Updated Government Roadmap

The government has updated the roadmap for implementation of its pension reforms. The key dates are:

2026 H2 The Pensions Regulator (TPR) to publish additional guidance on the new value for money (VFM) regime. 2027 H1 Government to publish guidance on fiduciary duties and investment.

DB surplus reforms come into effect. H2 No developments expected. 2028 H1 New VFM regime comes into effect.

Authorisation and supervision regime for DB superfunds comes into effect. H2 Statutory framework for retirement collective DC schemes comes into effect. 2029 H1 No developments expected. H2 Guided retirement duties come into effect for master trusts and GPPs. 2030 H1 Automatic consolidation of small, deferred DC pots comes into effect.

Default scale requirements for master trusts and GPPs come into effect. H2 Guided retirement duties come into effect for all other DC occupational pension schemes.

TPR has published its own version of the roadmap.

Action

Trustees should factor the updated implementation dates for those developments that are relevant to their scheme into their scheme planning.

VAT Recovery: Updated HMRC Guidance

HMRC has updated its VAT Input Tax Manual in relation to the recoverability of VAT on services supplied to pension schemes. HMRC has also updated VAT Notice 700/17 which provides guidance for employers and trustees on the recoverability of VAT.

While some of the changes reflect HMRC’s announcement in June 2025 that it would no longer require apportionment of dual use costs, the updates appear to go further than contemplated in that announcement. In particular, the amendments appear to narrow the circumstances in which employers can recover VAT charged on administration services where such services are supplied to and paid for by the trustees and entirely remove previous guidance on the use of tripartite agreements for recovering VAT.

For more information, please see our Legal Update on the updated HMRC policy.

Action

Given the lack of clarity following the updates, the industry has requested further clarity/guidance from HMRC. Employers and trustees should hold off on doing anything in response to the updates pending HMRC’s response.

General Levy: Proposed Rate Changes

The government is consulting on proposed changes to the general levy on occupational and personal pension schemes for the period from April 2027 to March 2030. It is proposing the following increases to the levy:

DB schemes: 5% per annum.

Master trusts and GPPs: 9% per annum.

Other DC schemes: 6.2% per annum.

The consultation closes on 8 September 2026.

Action

Trustees should monitor the outcome of the consultation.

Pensions Ombudsman: Guidance on Complaints

The Pensions Ombudsman (TPO) has published a new web page explaining the types of complaints it is unlikely to uphold, such as falling pension pot or transfer values. TPO is encouraging schemes to share this webpage, as well as its resources on overpayments, ill-health pensions, lump sum death benefits, and incorrect pension information with members at the appropriate point in their complaint journey to ensure they are well-informed and know what to expect as their complaint progresses.

Action

Trustees and administrators should consider whether, and at what point, to share the resources with members who make a complaint under the scheme’s internal dispute resolution procedure.

Issues Affecting DB Schemes

Authorised Member Surplus Payments: Draft Legislation

HMRC is consulting on draft legislation to create authorised member surplus payments. Under the draft provisions, several conditions must be met for a payment to be an authorised member surplus payment. Firstly, the payment must be made to a member who has reached normal minimum pension age or meets the ill-health condition or to a dependant of a deceased member. Secondly, the following conditions must have been satisfied at the point the payment was granted:

The decision to grant the payment was at the discretion of the trustees. The payment was to be made from DB assets. The scheme was an occupational pension scheme and was not an investment-regulated scheme or treated as one. The scheme was not in wind-up. The payment would be an authorised employer surplus payment if made to the employer.

HMRC can prescribe other conditions. Payments will be taxed as pension income rather than as lump sums and will not count towards a member’s annual allowance or lump sum/lump sum and death benefit allowances. The consultation closes on 7 September 2026.

Action

Trustees and employers of DB schemes should monitor the outcome of the consultation.

Bank Ring-Fencing: Proposed Reforms

The government is consulting on proposed reforms to the bank ring-fencing regime. Among other things, the proposals include allowing DB schemes within a ring-fenced banking group to transfer a surplus to other schemes within the wider banking group, subject to conditions. These include the receiving scheme being a DC scheme and the employer of the transferring scheme not becoming an employer in the receiving scheme. The consultation closes on 8 September 20206.

Action

Trustees and employers of DB schemes within a ring-fenced banking group should monitor the outcome of the consultation.

Issues Affecting DC Schemes

Value for Money: Further Consultation

The government, TPR, and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) are consulting on draft regulations and amended FCA rules setting out the new VFM framework for DC schemes. The main change from the proposals consulted on in January 2026 is the introduction of a staggered timetable for implementation of the framework. Master trusts, GPPs, and other occupational pension schemes with 50,000+ active/deferred DC members will become subject to the new requirements in 2028, while all remaining occupational DC schemes will become subject to them in 2029. The other changes largely relate to:

Introduction of transitional provisions for the first year of the framework.

The timing for annual publication of data under the framework.

How schemes produce their assessment data and use it to compare themselves against the market.

The consultation closes on 1 September 2026.

Action

Trustees of DC schemes should monitor the outcome of the consultation.

Guided Retirement: Key Principles and Intended Outcomes

The government has published a paper setting out its guiding principles for default pensions and the outcomes they are intended to deliver for members:

There should be no requirement for complex decision-making by the member.

Default pensions should provide protection against longevity risk.

Members should retain freedom of choice.

Members must consent to receiving payment via the default option.

Action

No action required.

Mayer Brown News

Recent Work

Tom MacAulay and Henry Corrigan advised Royal London on a £208 million bulk purchase annuity transaction (BPA) with the trustees of the Hickson UK Group Pension Scheme. The transaction is Royal London’s third-largest external BPA transaction to date.

Media Comment

Insights

View all our Insights.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2026. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.