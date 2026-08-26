Leaving Britain? Post-UK International Mobility, Residency And Tax Residency Planning

Leaving the UK involves far more than securing a new residence permit. Careful planning before departure can reduce tax exposure, protect wealth, optimise succession planning and help avoid unexpected liabilities. Whether you’re relocating for business, retirement or lifestyle reasons, choosing the right residency and tax strategy is essential before you leave.

Sovereign began in Gibraltar in 1987 and has since grown into one of the largest independent corporate and trust service providers in the world. We currently manage over 20,000 clients that include companies, entrepreneurs, private investors or high net worth individuals and their families – and have assets under administration in excess of US$10 billion.

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Many UK-based entrepreneurs, investors, business owners, and skilled individuals – people who drive economic growth, innovation and employment – are actively exploring opportunities outside the UK.

Factors such as the abolition of the non-dom tax regime, rising capital gains and income taxes, new caps on business property inheritance reliefs and the closure of the Tier 1 Investor Visa scheme have all contributed to a climate of uncertainty that is undermining the UK’s ability to attract and retain internationally mobile people and businesses.

When combined with levels of social, political and economic volatility not seen in the UK for five decades, it is perhaps not surprising that alternative jurisdictions across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia and in the Caribbean and Central and South America are being seen as increasingly attractive options.

A well-planned UK exit strategy will explore and consider the following important considerations:

Review current position, wishes and intentions: your long-term goals will dictate the structure of your move. It is essential to clearly define your family situation, business ties, and whether your intention is to return to the UK in the long term. These factors will dictate your classification under the UK Statutory Residence Test (SRT). Alternate options for Residency and Tax Residency: you will need to secure a visa and review the domestic tax laws of your destination well in advance. Understanding how your proposed new home will tax your worldwide income and assets is essential to prevent unexpected liabilities. Exit planning and timing: UK tax exposure is governed by strict rules, meaning the month of your departure and the timing of capital disposals or pension access can significantly impact tax exposures. You will need to check your position against HMRC Residence Rules and access to suitable Double Taxation Agreements to avoid paying taxes twice. Asset Structuring, Wealth and Succession Planning: shifting countries will also shift your exposure to estate taxes and inheritance rules. It is critical to review your will, any trust arrangements, as well as your residence status under the new SRT. Tax efficient asset management: how you manage your investments in tax neutral jurisdictions, property and bank accounts must all be reviewed before leaving. Liquidating certain assets or retaining UK properties (such as under the Non-Resident Landlord Scheme) requires a tailored strategy.

Navigating international relocation requires aligning your physical move with complex legal and financial frameworks to ensure tax efficiency, protect your wealth and preserve flexibility.

The most critical relocation mistake is seeking entry and exit advice after arriving in a new country. Optimal planning opportunities are often exclusively available before departure. To ensure a smooth transition and access to vital strategies, you should begin your relocation planning at least six to twelve months in advance. If you are selling a UK business, you should be planning even further in advance.

Countries offering attractive options to new residents

Many governments have taken notice of the increased demand from successful and self-sufficient businesspeople for better options and opportunities for themselves, their families and businesses. Offering attractive residency programmes and tax incentives to new residents enables them to:

Secure foreign investment without debt.

Attract people with proven track records and valuable networks.

Create local employment, increased revenue and associated economic benefits.

Enrich their economies and citizens.

The following European, Middle East and African, Asian, Caribbean, Central and South America countries offer a range of attractive residency and tax residency options to new residents.

Europe

1. Gibraltar – Gibraltar provides a highly tax-efficient, British-regulated quality Mediterranean lifestyle. Residents enjoy a warm climate with no value-added (VAT), inheritance or capital gains taxes.

Key Residency and Tax Benefits

Residency rights for those who establish a local business.

Self Sufficient Residency rights and a Special Tax Status. High-net-worth individuals can apply for Category 2 residency.

Capped Income Tax: under Category 2 status, income tax is generally capped at £44,740 per annum.

Category 2 residents are generally not taxed on passive income, dividends, capital gains or rental income arising outside of Gibraltar.

No capital gains, inheritance or wealth taxes.

No standard VAT.

Double taxation agreements with the UK.

2. Portugal – Portugal offers an exceptional quality of life, defined by an affordable cost of living, with 300+ days of sunshine, and a relaxed, outdoor-oriented culture.

Key Residency and Tax Benefits

Residency permit options via investment, business or self-sufficiency.

The IFICI tax regime provides qualifying high-skilled professionals a flat 20% tax rate and foreign income exemptions for up to 10 years.

Double taxation agreements with the UK.

3. Cyprus – Cyprus offers a highly desirable work-life balance, blending sunshine, a safe environment and tax efficiency.

Key Residency and Tax Benefits

Residency permit options via investment, business or self-sufficiency.

A low corporate tax rate of 15% for Cyprus tax resident companies.

No income tax on dividend and interest related income.

Significant tax incentives on income earned abroad and locally.

Overseas pensions income that exceeds €5,000 is taxed at only 5%.

No capital gains tax (except on immovable property situated in Cyprus), wealth tax, inheritance or gift taxes.

Double taxation agreements with the UK.

4. Malta – Malta offers a laid-back, Mediterranean lifestyle, a rich history and a strong sense of community.

Key Residency and Tax Benefits

Residency permit options via investment, business or self-sufficiency.

While the standard corporate tax rate is 35%, Malta’s imputation system allows the effective tax rate to drop to just 5% for qualifying foreign holding and trading companies.

Non-domiciled residents only pay taxes on foreign income remitted to Malta. Foreign capital gains are exempt, even if remitted to the country.

Malta levies no inheritance tax, gift or wealth tax. There is also no tax on foreign savings remitted to the country.

Double taxation agreements with the UK.

5. Greece – Greece provides a lower cost of living, a healthy Mediterranean lifestyle, a pleasant climate and rich culture.

Key Residency and Tax Benefits

Residency permit options via investment, business or self-sufficiency.

A fixed yearly tax of €100,000 on all income earned outside Italy, lasting for up to 15 years.

Retirees receiving retirement income from abroad may qualify to pay a flat 7% tax rate on all foreign-sourced pension income for up to 15 years.

Double taxation agreements with the UK.

6. Italy ¬– Italy has thriving business communities within its major cities, while smaller towns and cities offer a lower cost of living and a high quality of life. Those who value culture and a slower pace of life often find it an appealing place to live and work.

Key Residency and Tax Benefits

Residency permit options via investment, business, or self-sufficiency.

A fixed yearly tax of €300,000 on all income earned outside Italy, lasting up to 15 years.

Retirees may qualify to pay a low 7% flat tax on all foreign income for up to 10 years.

Double taxation agreements with the UK.

The Middle East and Africa

7. United Arab Emirates (UAE) – The UAE offers an exceptional expatriate lifestyle, ultra-low crime rates ensuring world-class safety, and a strategic hub connecting Europe, Asia, and Africa. Residents enjoy year-round sunshine, premium international schooling options, and modern, globally integrated communities.

Key Residency and Tax Benefits

Residency permit options via investment, business or self-sufficiency.

No personal Income Tax.

No Capital Gains Tax.

No Wealth Tax or Inheritance Tax.

Double taxation agreements with the UK.

8. Mauritius – Mauritius combines a premium, safe tropical lifestyle with a highly favourable tax framework for expatriates and businesses.

Key Residency and Tax Benefits

Residency permit options via investment, business or self-sufficiency

No Capital Gains Tax.

No wealth, inheritance, gift or exit taxes.

Corporate Tax is capped at 15%.

Income derived outside Mauritius is only taxable if it is remitted to Mauritius.

Double taxation agreements with the UK.

The Caribbean, Central and South America

9. The Caribbean – The Caribbean offers an ideal quality of life, featuring a relaxed pace and year-round tropical weather. Multiple residency and citizenship by investment options provide favourable tax advantages, wealth protection and enhanced global mobility.

Key Residency and Tax Benefits

Investors can acquire regional residency and/or citizenship through investment and self-sufficiency.

Caribbean nations operate as tax-efficient hubs, often allowing investors to benefit from the absence of inheritance, estate and wealth taxes.

Many apply no income tax or capital gains on foreign-earned assets or income.

Members of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) enjoy enhanced freedom of movement, providing the right to live, work and retire in participating states without the need for traditional visas or work permits.

10. Panama – Panama offers a blend of metropolitan luxury and tropical relaxation, characterised by a low cost of living, top-tier healthcare and favourable tax laws.

Key Residency and Tax Benefits

Residency is available through investment, business establishment or self-sufficiency.

Territorial Basis of Taxation.

No income tax on income earned outside Panama.

No wealth, inheritance, gift or exit taxes.

11. Paraguay – Paraguay offers a highly affordable, laid-back lifestyle with a low cost of living. It operates a territorial tax system, which means foreign-sourced income is taxed at 0%. Additionally, local personal and corporate income taxes are generally capped at a flat 10%.

Key Residency and Tax Benefits

Residency is available through investment, business establishment or self-sufficiency.

Territorial Basis of Taxation.

No income tax on income earned outside Paraguay.

Local personal and corporate income taxes are generally capped at a flat 10%.

No wealth, inheritance, gift or exit taxes.

12. Uruguay – Uruguay offers a relaxed, European-style quality of life, highly prized for its stability, safety and emphasis on a healthy work-life balance.

Key Residency and Tax Benefits

Residency permits are available through investment or self-sufficiency.

New residents can opt for an exemption on foreign-sourced capital income and capital gains for up to 11 years.

No inheritance, estate or gift tax is applicable to foreign based assets.

Double taxation agreements with the UK.

Asia

13. Singapore – as Asia’s premier financial hub, Singapore offers a high quality of life with integrated green spaces, top-tier healthcare and world-class safety. Residency is available through investment or business establishment.

Key Residency and Tax Benefits

Residency is available through investment or business establishment.

Corporations benefit from a flat 17% headline tax rate.

Substantial start-up exemptions are available.

No capital gains or dividend tax.

Individuals benefit from progressive tax rates capped at 24%.

Foreign-sourced income is largely exempt.

No inheritance, estate or gift taxes.

Double taxation agreements with the UK.

14. Hong Kong – Hong Kong residents enjoy unparalleled safety, exceptional public transit, and a vibrant lifestyle that seamlessly balances a bustling urban metropolis with abundant, easily accessible nature and beaches.

Key Residency and Tax Benefits

Residency is available through investment or for highly skilled individuals.

Territorial Basis of Taxation.

Low Corporate Taxation of 8.25% and 16.5%.

Personal employment income is capped at a standard rate of 15% or 16%.

Foreign-sourced income or profits are typically exempt, even if remitted back to HK.

No Capital Gains and Wealth Taxes.

Double taxation agreements with the UK.

15. Thailand – Thailand offers a low cost of living, world-class healthcare, year-round tropical weather, safety and a rich, vibrant culture.

Key Residency and Tax Benefits

Residency is available through investment, business establishment or self-sufficiency.

Foreign-sourced income is generally not taxed unless it is remitted to Thailand.

Inheritance tax laws are not applicable to foreign based assets.

Double taxation agreements with the UK.

The countries listed above have been selected as the leading countries offering residency rights and tax benefits to new residents in each region. The Sovereign Group advises and assists clients with immigration matters across more than 30 countries. If you are considering any other countries, please contact us via the contact details below.

International Mobility, Private Client and Corporate Services

Sovereign works closely with applicants through every stage of the planning and implementation process. When combined and managed correctly, the following Sovereign Group services enable individuals and families to develop and implement a comprehensive, flexible and tax efficient International Mobility, Private Client and Corporate Service strategy:

International residency, tax residency and citizenship planning.

International corporate establishment and management.

Personal and corporate banking.

Tax Planning.

Trusts and foundations.

Estate and succession planning.

International retirement plans.

Wealth management.

International life and medical insurances.

Yacht and Aircraft registration and management services.

Strategies are developed and implemented in accordance with each client’s specific needs. Comprehensive quotations will be provided during the planning process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.