Probate Fees Have Risen: Why The Headlines Don’t Tell The Full Story

The headlines have sounded alarming. “Probate fees set for massive increase” is the kind of line that lands hard when you are already coping with the loss of a loved one, and another cost added to an already difficult process can feel like an unwelcome burden at the worst possible time. Yet while the rise in probate fees is certainly noteworthy, it is unlikely to have a significant impact on the overall cost of administering an estate.

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The headlines have sounded alarming. “Probate fees set for massive increase” is the kind of line that lands hard when you are already coping with the loss of a loved one, and another cost added to an already difficult process can feel like an unwelcome burden at the worst possible time. Yet while the rise in probate fees is certainly noteworthy, it is unlikely to have a significant impact on the overall cost of administering an estate. There are far more important factors to consider when it comes to keeping estate administration costs under control, and the headline fee is only a small part of the picture.

What has changed, and why it matters less than it looks

The Government has increased probate application fees in England and Wales. From 13th July 2026, the fee for obtaining a Grant of Probate rose from £300 to £526 for estates where a fee is payable, an increase of more than 75%. It follows an earlier rise in 2024, when the fee moved from £273 to £300, meaning the cost of applying for probate has nearly doubled in little more than two years. Taken in isolation, that trajectory looks alarming, and it is easy to see why the coverage has focused on the percentage jump rather than the practical reality behind it.

A Grant of Probate, or Letters of Administration where there is no Will, is the legal document that gives personal representatives the authority to deal with a deceased person’s assets and liabilities. This includes collecting funds, selling property, paying debts and distributing the estate to beneficiaries. Not every estate requires a grant, but many do, particularly where the deceased held property, significant savings, or investments in their sole name. Where probate is needed, the application is made to the Probate Registry, and it is this application fee that has increased. Estates worth £5,000 or less remain exempt from the fee altogether, so the increase is felt only by those estates where a grant was already going to cost something.

There is also a piece of good news buried beneath the headline figure. The fee for ordering official copies of the Grant, which executors typically need one of for every bank, pension provider or investment platform they deal with, has fallen sharply from £16 to £2 per copy, provided those copies are requested alongside the original application. For an estate with several financial institutions to notify, that reduction can offset a meaningful part of the increased application fee, and it rewards executors who plan ahead and order everything they need in one go rather than returning to the Registry later, when the higher £16 rate still applies to additional copies requested after the fact.

The costs that really matter

Probate fees represent only a small fraction of the overall cost of administering an estate. The areas that can have a much greater financial impact are ensuring that tax reliefs are claimed where available, avoiding mistakes that lead to delays or additional expense, and dealing efficiently with assets, liabilities and beneficiaries throughout the process.

Inheritance tax is usually where the real money sits. Executors are required to submit accurate valuations to HMRC and to consider whether reliefs such as Business Property Relief or Agricultural Property Relief apply, and missing an available relief, or misapplying one, can cost an estate many times more than the increase in the probate fee. HMRC queries about valuations, particularly for property, business interests or unusual assets, are a common source of delay, and disputes or uncertainty over lifetime gifts made in the seven years before death can hold up an application for months while records are reconstructed. None of this is helped by grief, which is often when executors are least equipped to deal with detailed financial reconstruction and least able to spot when something has been missed.

Delays of this kind are rarely free. An estate that stalls can face additional professional costs, continued exposure to market movements on assets that have not yet been sold or transferred, and, in some cases, interest charges on inheritance tax that has not been paid within the required window. Executors who miss statutory deadlines, whether for submitting inheritance tax returns or notifying HMRC of estate income, can also find themselves personally exposed to penalties, which is a considerably more serious consequence than an extra few hundred pounds on a court fee. A poorly managed administration, in other words, can cost an estate and its executors far more than the increase in the probate fee ever could, and it is this side of the process, rather than the fee itself, that deserves the closer attention.

Seeking expert advice at an early stage can help identify tax-saving opportunities before the relevant windows close, avoid unnecessary complications with HMRC and asset holders, and ensure that the estate is administered as smoothly and efficiently as possible from the outset. The savings achieved through careful, well-informed administration often far exceed the additional £226 probate fee, which is why the fee increase, while eye-catching, should not be the main focus for families and executors working through this process. The headline figure makes for a striking story, but it is very rarely the reason an estate administration ends up costing more than it should.

How Buckles can help

Administering an estate can feel overwhelming, particularly during a period of bereavement, and it is easy to become caught up in the immediate detail of forms and fees while losing sight of the bigger financial picture. Our experienced Private Client team provides clear, practical and compassionate guidance, whether you need assistance with a probate application in isolation or support with the entire administration process from start to finish. We work with executors and administrators to take the pressure off at a difficult time, explaining each step clearly and making sure nothing that matters gets missed along the way.

We can help with advising whether probate is required in the first place, preparing and submitting probate applications correctly to avoid unnecessary delay, and completing inheritance tax returns accurately so that reliefs are claimed where they are available and deadlines are not missed. Identifying tax-saving opportunities is a central part of that work, and it is often where the greatest value lies, since the right advice at the right moment can make a far bigger difference to what beneficiaries ultimately receive than any court fee. We also support clients with collecting and realising estate assets, settling debts and liabilities, preparing estate accounts and distributing the estate to beneficiaries once everything has been properly accounted for. Our aim throughout is to reduce stress, minimise risk and ensure that the estate is administered efficiently and correctly, so that the family involved can focus on what matters rather than on paperwork.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.