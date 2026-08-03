Corporate Law Update: 25 - 31 July

This week:

The prospect and implications of a new single securities transfer tax

Two weeks ago, we reported that the Government has published draft legislative provisions to introduce a new securities transfer tax (STT), to replace the existing stamp duty reserve tax (SDRT) and stamp duty regimes that apply on the transfer of certain securities.

Our colleagues in our Tax and Reward practice have now published an in-depth analysis of the proposed new regime, which provides more detail on the implications of the regime on procedural aspects of transactions and the effect on certain existing exemptions and reliefs.

Read our colleagues’ in-depth piece on the new single securities transfer tax (STT)

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