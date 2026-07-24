Travers Smith's Alternative Insights: Private Capital Faces More Tax Scrutiny

The UK's new government faces a delicate challenge: raising revenue from higher earners while maintaining London's status as a global financial hub. Recent Supreme Court victories by HMRC against major hedge funds signal an increasingly aggressive stance on executive remuneration that could pose fresh obstacles for private capital firms already grappling with carried interest reforms and non-dom rule changes.

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KEY INSIGHTS

Policy calm, but fragile: The UK government has engaged constructively with the private capital sector since 2024, but the incoming administration's intentions on capital gains tax and wealth taxes remain unclear.

Tax disputes an increasing headache for businesses: The UK tax authority's escalating scrutiny of executive remuneration – reflected in high-profile court victories and an apparent jump in investigations – is presenting financial and operational challenges for the private capital sector.

Asymmetry favours the agency: HMRC dictates the pace, scope and terms of enquiries.

A regular briefing for the alternative asset management industry

The UK's new prime minister, Andy Burnham, and his incoming finance minister, John Healey, face an unenviable balancing act. To meet public spending commitments, and stick to their pledge to maintain fiscal responsibility, they will need to look at ways to raise more revenue. Higher earners are likely to be in their sights.

But, since they also want the UK to remain a global hub for financial services, they know they will need to proceed with caution. Repeal of the generous "non-dom" rules and the more recent overhaul of the carried interest tax regime have undoubtedly reduced the UK's appeal to private capital firms. Rumours that the new administration will consider increases in capital gains tax rates and a new wealth tax were not confirmed in this week's early policy announcements – but those measures will surely be looked at in the coming months.

There are encouraging signs. The UK government understands the need for stability, and for its rules to be workable. Since 2024 there have been no major tax policy announcements for the private capital sector to grapple with. The government has engaged constructively with the industry to iron out the most difficult issues with the reforms. Some more recent tax announcements are designed to support the private capital sector – including proposed reforms to the treatment of US LLCs, which will help some UK resident executives. And proposed changes to the key regulatory rulebook are also intended to make the UK more attractive for alternative asset managers.

Even if some of the damage was irreparable, recognition of the need to engage has been welcome – and may bode well for the months ahead. But the approach of the UK tax authority, HMRC, to executive remuneration is increasingly posing another challenge to private capital businesses.

Two high-profile victories by HMRC against private capital managers have hit the headlines in recent weeks. In June, the UK Supreme Court agreed with the tax authority that a remuneration planning arrangement used by the hedge fund, HFFX, was ineffective. That judgement was quickly followed by a decision relating to BlueCrest Capital. In that case, the Supreme Court said that the hedge fund had fallen foul of the "salaried members" anti-avoidance rules, with the effect that around £200m in employment taxes is potentially due.

The tax authority is charged with ensuring that individuals and businesses pay the right amount of tax, so it is unsurprising – and unobjectionable – that it goes after those it believes are non-compliant. But these decisions are interesting because, although many expected that the courts would not support the particular tax planning involved, they are illustrative of HMRC's combative approach towards executive pay, and – since the agency was victorious – further encourage it. This matters to taxpayers.

Although there has been no specific policy announcement, it seems clear that HMRC is increasing its scrutiny of executive remuneration arrangements. This increase is reflected in the growing (although still relatively low) number of cases going to court – and a significant jump in the volume of tax investigations and disputes we are working on.

One might wonder why this matters – after all, taxpayers who take a careful and conservative approach to tax compliance should have little to fear. However, the asymmetrical nature of the relationship between UK taxpayers and HMRC means that the latter, as the enforcing government agency, gets to dictate the terms of the encounter.

First, HMRC commonly asks businesses to produce voluminous information, which is often both detailed and historic. The decision to provide internal financial and legal information to HMRC is not one which private capital businesses take lightly, so professional advice is typically needed. This can soak up management time and incur considerable costs.

Secondly, HMRC often argues that different taxing provisions potentially apply, sometimes on tenuous grounds. Considering and taking professional advice on each of these, again, takes up time and costs.

Thirdly, HMRC sets the pace, and this is often very slow. Enquiries can drag on for years, during which time it is common for the original inspector(s) to be replaced and the new one(s) to ask for further information or raise new issues.

Fourthly, HMRC is increasingly prepared to argue that taxpayers have been careless, even where professional advice was taken at the time, opening the door to extended time limits and greater penalties. A related point, easy to overlook but critically important, is privilege. When a dispute arises, HMRC will often request or compel disclosure of the advice a taxpayer received. Advice from accountants, however expert, is not protected by legal professional privilege. Only advice from lawyers, given in the right circumstances, attracts that protection. Private capital businesses should bear this in mind when structuring advisory arrangements, both at the planning stage and once a dispute has started.

In addition to difficulties stemming from HMRC's conduct, enquiries can give rise to tricky internal issues for sponsors where the tax at stake relates to different executives. Sponsors will typically want the business and executives to take a consistent approach. This can be difficult to organise, especially in relation to individuals who have left the business, and interests may not always be aligned. Sponsors may also face difficult decisions about funding executives' personal tax liabilities – particularly since any such payment is itself likely to be taxable, requiring a gross-up to make the executive whole.

The UK's new chancellor could yet prove a stabilising force. But stability is only part of the picture – the tax authority's approach to disputes matters too. Private capital structures and the remuneration arrangements relating to them are often complex. It is understandable that HMRC will sometimes want to know more, and occasional disagreements are inevitable. However, with the government looking to enhance Britain's appeal to the industry and globally mobile executives, a more measured approach could be considered an easy win.

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