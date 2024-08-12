LD Munich, August 6, 2024, Order On Service, UPC_CFI_498/2023

1. Key takeaways

Preliminary objection is deemed to be proof of service to Chinese defendant

If a Chinese defendant files a preliminary objection, there is no need to wait for further proof of service from the Chinese authorities on the Chinese defendant.

2. Division

Local Division Munich, Panel 2

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_498/2023

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement proceedings

5. Parties

NEC Corporation

TCL Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), TCL Industrial Holdings Co., Ltd. (China), TCT Mobile Germany GmbH (Germany), TCT Mobile Europe SAS (France), TCL Operations Polska Sp., Z.o.o (Poland)

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 057 321

7. Jurisdictions

8. Body of legislation / Rules

