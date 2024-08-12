LD Munich, August 6, 2024, Order On Service, UPC_CFI_498/2023

1. Key takeaways
Preliminary objection is deemed to be proof of service to Chinese defendant
If a Chinese defendant files a preliminary objection, there is no need to wait for further proof of service from the Chinese authorities on the Chinese defendant.
2. Division
Local Division Munich, Panel 2
3. UPC number
UPC_CFI_498/2023
4. Type of proceedings
Infringement proceedings
5. Parties
NEC Corporation
TCL Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), TCL Industrial Holdings Co., Ltd. (China), TCT Mobile Germany GmbH (Germany), TCT Mobile Europe SAS (France), TCL Operations Polska Sp., Z.o.o (Poland)
6. Patent(s)
EP 3 057 321
7. Jurisdictions
8. Body of legislation / Rules
To view the full article click here
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.