12 August 2024

LD Munich, August 6, 2024, Order On Service, UPC_CFI_498/2023

Preliminary objection is deemed to be proof of service to Chinese defendant
Germany Intellectual Property
1. Key takeaways

Preliminary objection is deemed to be proof of service to Chinese defendant

If a Chinese defendant files a preliminary objection, there is no need to wait for further proof of service from the Chinese authorities on the Chinese defendant.

2. Division

Local Division Munich, Panel 2

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_498/2023

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement proceedings

5. Parties

NEC Corporation

TCL Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), TCL Industrial Holdings Co., Ltd. (China), TCT Mobile Germany GmbH (Germany), TCT Mobile Europe SAS (France), TCL Operations Polska Sp., Z.o.o (Poland)

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 057 321

7. Jurisdictions

8. Body of legislation / Rules

