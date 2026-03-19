Haiti TPS Remains Active While Supreme Court Considers Trump Administration's Emergency Request

President Donald Trump's administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow it to move forward with terminating the temporary protected status (TPS) designation for Haitian nationals while litigation challenging that decision continues in the lower courts. This development may have implications for thousands of Haitian nationals currently living and working in the United States.

Background on Haiti TPS

TPS is a U.S. immigration program that allows nationals of certain countries facing armed conflict, natural disasters, or other extraordinary conditions to remain in the United States temporarily. Individuals granted TPS may receive protection from removal and authorization to work in the United States for the duration of the designation.

Haiti has been designated for TPS multiple times due to ongoing instability and humanitarian concerns following the devastating 2010 earthquake and subsequent crises.

Court Rulings Have Temporarily Blocked Termination

In November 2025, the Department of Homeland Security announced plans to terminate Haiti's TPS designation. The termination was scheduled to take effect on Feb. 3, 2026.

However, shortly before the program was set to expire, a federal district court issued an order blocking the termination. The court ruled that the protections should remain in place while the legal challenge proceeds.

The government appealed the ruling, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit declined to lift the lower court's order. As a result, TPS protections for Haitian nationals remain in effect for now.

Administration Seeks Emergency Relief from the Supreme Court

Following the appellate court's decision, the administration filed an emergency request with the Supreme Court. The government argues that the authority to designate or terminate TPS lies with the executive branch and that the courts should not interfere with those determinations.

Through its request, the administration is asking the Supreme Court to allow the termination of Haiti's TPS designation to proceed while the underlying lawsuit continues.

What This May Mean for Haitian TPS Holders

At present, Haitian nationals who hold TPS continue to maintain:

Protection from deportation;

Valid employment authorization; and

Lawful presence under the TPS designation

These protections remain in effect because the district court's order blocking the termination currently remains in place.

However, if the Supreme Court grants the administration's request, the government might proceed with ending TPS protections before the legal case is fully resolved.

Takeaways for Haiti TPS Holders

The Supreme Court may decide whether to grant the administration's emergency request soon. If the Court allows the termination to proceed, Haitian TPS holders may face significant changes to their immigration status.

Given the uncertainty, Haitian nationals currently holding TPS should consider consulting with experienced immigration counsel to explore possible immigration options.

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