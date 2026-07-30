India-UK FTA Mobility Quotas: Legal Guide For Employers

The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), in force since 15 July 2026, introduces structured, capped mobility categories for professionals moving between the two countries. For employers on both sides, particularly those with cross-border secondment arrangements or client-facing service contracts, these quotas are not a background policy detail. They directly affect how many employees can be deployed, under what visa category, and within what annual limits.

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The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), in force since 15 July 2026, introduces structured, capped mobility categories for professionals moving between the two countries. For employers on both sides, particularly those with cross-border secondment arrangements or client-facing service contracts, these quotas are not a background policy detail. They directly affect how many employees can be deployed, under what visa category, and within what annual limits.

This guide sets out what employers need to know to plan mobility strategy around CETA's quota framework and stay compliant.

Why Mobility Quotas Matter for Employers

Unlike an open-ended labour mobility arrangement, CETA locks in specific, defined visa categories, each with its own conditions and, in several cases, an annual cap. According to a UK Parliament committee review, the agreement largely "locks in" existing business mobility access for Indian nationals while modestly expanding certain routes, rather than delivering a wholesale liberalisation. For employers, this means mobility planning under CETA requires careful category-by-category assessment, not a general assumption of easier access.

The Mobility Categories Employers Should Know

1. Business Visitors

Short-term business visitors can enter the UK for up to 90 days without a labour market test, useful for meetings, conferences, or contract negotiations that don't involve delivering ongoing services.

2. Intra-Corporate Transferees (ICTs)

Employees transferred within the same corporate group, including graduate trainees, are permitted stays of up to three years, renewable for a further two. This is the primary route for multinational employers with established India-UK operations moving staff between offices.

3. Contractual Service Suppliers (CSS)

Employees of an Indian company with a genuine, pre-arranged contract to deliver services to a UK client can enter for up to one year. Eligible sectors specifically include engineering, architecture, IT, and legal services, and the individual must hold qualifications relevant to the service being supplied under the agreement's services annex.

4. Independent Professionals

Self-employed professionals delivering services under a direct client contract also gain defined access, subject to the same sector and qualification requirements.

The Quotas Themselves

This is where employers need to pay close attention, since access under several categories is explicitly capped:

20,000 annual UK service-supplier visas are allocated overall for Indian nationals under the contractual service supplier and independent professional routes.

are allocated overall for Indian nationals under the contractual service supplier and independent professional routes. 3,000 post-study work visas per year are reserved for Indian graduates.

are reserved for Indian graduates. 1,800 annual mobility slots are reserved specifically for chefs de cuisine, yoga instructors, and classical musicians, reflecting a niche but economically meaningful category for hospitality and cultural sector employers.

These are not per-employer allocations. They are national quotas shared across all eligible applicants, meaning employers relying on the CSS or independent professional route should not assume guaranteed access once the annual allocation is reached.

Faster Processing, But Not Unlimited Access

CETA does bring welcome procedural improvements. The UK has committed to processing relevant visa applications within three weeks, and India within four weeks, a meaningful improvement over historical timelines for business mobility categories. Separately, UK firms establishing branch offices in India no longer face an economic needs test, easing market entry for UK employers seeking a direct India presence. Employers navigating branch establishment and mobility compliance in this new environment can benefit from specialist guidance. Rohitaashv Sinha at King Stubb & Kasiva advises on structuring market entry and cross-border employment arrangements of this kind.

However, employers should be careful not to conflate faster processing with unlimited access. The categories remain strictly temporary, do not create settlement pathways, and leave the UK's control over sponsorship and visa thresholds largely intact.

What Employers Should Do to Comply and Plan Effectively

Classify every assignment correctly. Determine whether a given deployment falls under the business visitor, ICT, CSS, or independent professional category. Each has different eligibility conditions, permitted duration, and documentation requirements, and misclassification can result in a rejected application or a compliance breach.



Track quota availability proactively. Since the CSS and independent professional routes operate under a shared national cap of 20,000 visas annually, employers planning multiple deployments in a given year should build in contingency timing rather than assuming quota availability late in the cycle.



Verify the "genuine, pre-arranged contract" requirement. For the CSS route in particular, the underlying service contract with the UK client must be genuine and pre-arranged, with documentation available for review. Employers should ensure contracts are properly documented before initiating a visa application, not after.



Align contracts with sector and qualification requirements. CSS and independent professional access depends on the individual holding qualifications relevant to the specific service sector. Employers in regulated fields such as legal, architecture, and engineering should verify qualification alignment before assuming an employee is eligible.



Coordinate mobility planning with the Double Contribution Convention (DCC). Employees deployed under CETA's mobility categories may also qualify for social security relief under the parallel DCC, which exempts eligible temporary workers from double social security contributions for up to five years. Employers should apply for the relevant Certificate of Coverage as part of the onboarding process rather than treating it as a separate afterthought.



Update HR and immigration documentation processes. Secondment agreements, assignment letters, and internal mobility policies should reflect CETA's specific categories and conditions, rather than generic global mobility templates that predate the agreement.



Monitor the development of mutual recognition arrangements. CETA encourages, but does not yet guarantee, mutual recognition of professional qualifications between India and the UK. Employers in regulated professions should track progress on sector-specific working groups rather than assuming immediate cross-recognition of credentials.

A Practical Note of Caution

Employers should avoid over-promising mobility benefits to employees based on CETA's headline figures. The quotas are real, but finite, and the categories remain bounded by clear limits on duration and purpose. Realistic workforce planning, built around the agreement's actual defined categories rather than general expectations of "easier UK access," will serve employers better than broad assumptions about liberalised mobility.

Further detail on the mobility framework and eligible sectors is available through the UK government's official guidance for professionals travelling to India for work, and the underlying committee analysis of CETA's business mobility provisions is set out in the UK Parliament's detailed report on the agreement.

Conclusion

CETA's mobility quotas give employers a clearer, faster, and more predictable framework for deploying talent between India and the UK than existed before the agreement. But clarity comes with limits: capped allocations, category-specific conditions, and a strictly temporary structure mean employers need to plan mobility strategy carefully rather than treating CETA as a general easing of immigration rules. Businesses that classify assignments correctly, track quota availability, and align contracts with the agreement's specific requirements will be best positioned to make full and compliant use of the framework. Full detail on the broader trade and mobility package is available via India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry press briefing on CETA.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are CETA's mobility quotas allocated per employer? No. The quotas, such as the 20,000 annual UK service-supplier visas, are shared national allocations across all eligible Indian applicants, not guaranteed allocations per company. How long can an employee stay in the UK under the contractual service supplier route? Up to one year, provided there is a genuine, pre-arranged contract with a UK client and the employee holds qualifications relevant to the specific service sector. Does CETA guarantee mutual recognition of professional qualifications for mobile employees? Not yet. The agreement encourages the development of mutual recognition arrangements through dedicated working groups, but this is not automatic or immediately operational across all professions. Can employers rely on CETA mobility categories to create long-term UK employment for Indian staff? No. All CETA mobility categories are strictly temporary and do not create pathways to settlement or permanent UK employment. Should employers coordinate mobility planning with the Double Contribution Convention? Yes. Employees deployed under CETA's mobility categories may also qualify for social security relief under the DCC, and employers should apply for the relevant Certificate of Coverage as part of standard onboarding.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.