New Immigration Laws Effective March 1, 2024

- The Hungarian government introduced significant changes to its
immigration system, with key changes implemented on March 1, 2024,
including:
- The end of the 'single permit' and the introduction of multiple new permit types, including a new 'guest worker' permit which is more restrictive in its scope and rights;
- The introduction of the 'Hungarian Card' – a domestic 'highly-skilled worker' immigration pathway; and
- Stricter notification rules for employers.
- While the law was being implemented, residence and settlement permits expiring during the temporary suspension of application processing were automatically extended until April 30, 2024. Processing has since resumed as of March 1, 2024.
- These reforms are likely to make it harder for employers to source and retain low-skilled workers (which is part of a broader government strategy of protecting local workers); while, conversely, providing relaxed or new pathways for sourcing highly-skilled talent, especially in the engineering or information and technology sectors.
The situation
Effective March 1, 2024, Hungary significantly overhauled its immigration system, introducing and modifying a wide range of work-related permits, among other changes.
A closer look
End of the 'Single Permit'; multiple new permits. The previous Work & Residence Permit – often called the 'Single Permit' – has been replaced by a wide range of permits, many of which are new, including:
There are also some permits that are remaining under the new system, including:
Given the new diversity of permit types, employers may need to consider their future human resources strategy with fresh eyes. A 'one-size-fits-all' approach is unlikely to suffice anymore.
Guest Worker permits. The new 'Guest Worker' category includes four new types of residence permit:
Validity period. Guest Worker permits are valid for two years and can be extended a further one year.
Limitations. Guest Worker permits have the following notable limitations:
The new 'Guest Worker' category provides a more restrictive immigration pathway than the previous 'Single Permit' option. In short, it is less attractive for foreign workers and their employers.
Employers will face increased challenges sourcing and retaining relevant foreign talent. The range of eligible roles has decreased (including due to the list of around 300 banned roles for non-EU foreign workers), and employers will face periodic 'work pauses' where existing employees are unable to work until they obtain a new work permit.
Employees may be deterred from working in Hungary given barriers to ever accessing permanent residence (or alternate immigration statues), and challenges in bringing over their family.
The Hungarian Card.
Alongside the more relaxed EU Blue Card pathway, this new status may assist employers seeking talent in, among other areas, the engineering and information technology sector.
Given this card is not affected by the same limitations imposed on the Guest Worker permit (that is, renewal, reunification and status change limitations), eligible foreign workers are likely to be attracted to this option.
Stricter notification rules.
Employers will face stricter enforcement for the notification requirement and higher fines.
The law also makes the following further changes:
- Shorter validity for entry visa. The one-time entry visa issued to applicants so they can enter Hungary and collect their residence permit is now valid for up to three months (without any further extension). Previously, it was valid for 12 months.
- Culture exam. Starting January 1, 2025, permanent residence permit applicants will need to pass a Hungarian history and culture test, which must be completed in Hungarian. This will present a further barrier for foreign nationals looking reside long-term in Hungary.
- Miscellaneous rules. The law also provides for regulations regarding other less common statuses, including study permits; and regulates posted worker rules as well as responsibilities of employers and host organizations, including obligations regarding information and documentation retention and inspections.
Background
- Broader reform efforts. Hungary is implementing these changes as part of a broader effort to tackle labor shortages, while simultaneously intending to protect the local labor market, especially in certain industries due to recent high levels of migration to the country.
- Automatic extension of residence and settlement permits. While the law was being implemented, residence and settlement permits expiring during the temporary suspension of application processing were automatically extended until April 30, 2024. Processing has since resumed as of March 1, 2024.
- Implementation. The laws were formally implemented on January 1, 2024, but only came into practical effect on March 1, 2024, after the government issued further implementing regulations and updated the online application process.
Looking ahead
- Nationalizing its labor force. Through these reforms, Hungary appears to be seeking to nationalize its work force and reduce the volume of foreign workers, especially in non-skilled or low-skilled roles. This runs counter to trends observed in other parts of Europe, where countries – facing demographic-related talent shortages – are looking to relax immigration pathways, not only for highly-skilled talent, but also for low skilled workers (including seasonal workers).
- Highly-skilled exception. That said, through both the new Hungarian Card, and reforms to its EU Blue Card, Hungary appears interested in attracting and retaining foreign talent in the engineering and information technology sector – fields where the current global talent shortage is being felt acutely. In this regard, Hungary is following the trend of many other European countries.
