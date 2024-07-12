New Immigration Laws Effective March 1, 2024

Given the new diversity of permit types, employers may need to consider their future human resources strategy with fresh eyes. A 'one-size-fits-all' approach is unlikely to suffice anymore.

There are also some permits that are remaining under the new system, including:

End of the 'Single Permit'; multiple new permits. The previous Work & Residence Permit – often called the 'Single Permit' – has been replaced by a wide range of permits, many of which are new, including:

Guest Worker permits. The new 'Guest Worker' category includes four new types of residence permit: A seasonal employment permit for seasonal roles in areas like agriculture, fishing, plant production, and forestry.

for seasonal roles in areas like agriculture, fishing, plant production, and forestry. An 'employment for investment purposes' permit which provides a right of employment for the purpose of carrying out an investment.

which provides a right of employment for the purpose of carrying out an investment. Residence permit for purposes of employment. This captures employees on a Hungarian payroll with positions where the employee's Hungarian Standard Classification of Occupation, which often captures lower-skilled roles and roles not requiring any educational qualifications, but can also encompass highly-skilled roles that overlap with the Hungarian Card and the EU Blue Card.

This captures employees on a Hungarian payroll with positions where the employee's Hungarian Standard Classification of Occupation, which often captures lower-skilled roles and roles not requiring any educational qualifications, but can also encompass highly-skilled roles that overlap with the Hungarian Card and the EU Blue Card. Guest worker residence permit. This permit is linked to employers engaged in projects of strategic significance for the Hungarian economy. Update - July 10, 2024: Effective July 10, 2024 and following their addition to eligibility for the National Card, nationals of Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Russia are no longer eligible for the residence permit for guest workers. Validity period. Guest Worker permits are valid for two years and can be extended a further one year. Limitations. Guest Worker permits have the following notable limitations: Ban on certain roles for non-EU foreign nationals . There are approximately 300 roles which non-EU foreign nationals will not be eligible for under the Guest Worker permit category, including roles in the armed forces and the police services, government and politics, health, education and elderly care, engineering and science, law and accounting, medicine, news, culture and the arts, as well as driver, mechanic and company director and chief executive roles.

Status change. Guest Worker permit holders cannot switch to another type of permit, including permanent residence. Previously, 'single permit' holders could change their permit status, including arranging permanent residence.

The dependent family members of guest worker permit-holders are not eligible for family reunification permits. Previously, the family members of 'single permit' holders were eligible for family reunification permits. Guest worker specific limitations. The other permit types are not subject to these above limitations.