ARTICLE
17 October 2024

New Cultural Exam Forthcoming

F
Fragomen

Contributor

Fragomen logo
Explore Firm Details
This requirement will come into effect January 1, 2025. Since this new rule will add administrative burdens to permanent residence permit applications...
Hungary Immigration
Person photo placeholder
Authors

Update October 16, 2024: This requirement will come into effect January 1, 2025. Since this new rule will add administrative burdens to permanent residence permit applications, those seeking to apply for permanent residence in Hungary should submit their applications before January 1, 2025.

February 20, 2024: Starting in 2025, the government will be introducing a written exam for foreign nationals applying for permanent stay permits to test the applicant's general knowledge of Hungarian history and culture. Those who do not pass the exam will not be able to obtain their permanent residence status.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Fragomen  
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More