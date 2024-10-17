New Cultural Exam Forthcoming

Update October 16, 2024: This requirement will come into effect January 1, 2025. Since this new rule will add administrative burdens to permanent residence permit applications, those seeking to apply for permanent residence in Hungary should submit their applications before January 1, 2025.

February 20, 2024: Starting in 2025, the government will be introducing a written exam for foreign nationals applying for permanent stay permits to test the applicant's general knowledge of Hungarian history and culture. Those who do not pass the exam will not be able to obtain their permanent residence status.

