Golden Visa Program Relaunched

Update - July 10, 2024: The EUR 250,000 investment and the EUR 1 million donation 'Guest Investor Residence' permit pathways both went into effect on July 1, 2024. The guest investor pathway for EUR 500,000 real estate investment has been postponed until January 2025, and only property purchases that take place after January 1, 2025 can be considered for that pathway.

March 1, 2024: Hungary has relaunched its golden visa program, the 'Guest Investor Residence' permit. The permit grants work and residence rights for 10 years (renewable once), and entry into Schengen Area countries (for 90 days within any 180-day period). To be eligible, applicants must either invest EUR 250,000 (for at least five years) in a specific investment fund (subject to certain conditions); invest EUR 500,000 (for at least five years) in the country's residential real estate market; or make a non-refundable donation of EUR 1 million into a higher education institution with the purpose of supporting scientific research or artistic activities. Certain family members of the principal permit holder (including spouses, minor children, and dependent parents) are eligible for a dependent residence permit (which includes work rights). The program – which follows a previous Hungarian golden visa scheme that was ended in 2017 – seeks to increase foreign investment in Hungary.

