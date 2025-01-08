ARTICLE
8 January 2025

Significant Reduction In Quota For Employment Permit, Guest Worker Work Permit

Hungary Immigration
Hungary has reduced its combined quota for the residence permit for employment purposes and residence permit for guest workers to a total of 35,000, down from the previous 65,000. This policy change – which seeks to protect domestic workers in the Hungarian labor market – will significantly reduce the ability of employers to engage foreign talent. Some businesses may need to conduct a substantial reassessment of their talent management arrangements. 

