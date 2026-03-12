ARTICLE
12 March 2026

Thailand Confirms In-Game Loot Boxes Do Not Constitute Gambling

TG
Tilleke & Gibbins

Contributor

Tilleke & Gibbins logo
Tilleke & Gibbins is a leading Southeast Asian regional law firm with over 250 lawyers and consultants practicing in Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam. We provide full-service legal solutions to the top investors and high-growth companies that drive economic expansion in Asia.
Explore Firm Details
Thailand's Legislation Consideration Committee of the Ministry of Interior has ruled that in-game loot boxes in online games do not constitute gambling under the Gambling Act B.E. 2478 (1935).
Thailand Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Nopparat Lalitkomon, Napassorn Lertussavavivat,Rujaporn Paritsantik
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Nopparat Lalitkomon’s articles from Tilleke & Gibbins are most popular:
  • in Asia
  • in Asia
  • in Asia
Tilleke & Gibbins are most popular:
  • within Cannabis & Hemp, International Law and Employment and HR topic(s)

Thailand's Legislation Consideration Committee of the Ministry of Interior has ruled that in-game loot boxes in online games do not constitute gambling under the Gambling Act B.E. 2478 (1935). This first-of-its-kind ruling provides useful guidance for online game operators and digital entertainment companies operating in Thailand.

Background

The ruling came in response to an inquiry concerning an online role-playing game operator that launched a campaign featuring a loot box mechanism. The mechanism allowed players to purchase a token in exchange for the opportunity to receive a virtual loot box containing randomized in-game items. The key features of this were as follows:

  • The items received were digital, noncash items usable only within the game.
  • The items could not be exchanged, redeemed, or converted into cash with the game operator.
  • Items may differ in rarity but remain purely virtual.

The central question was whether paying money to obtain randomized in-game items constituted a risk-based activity involving the chance to receive money or property of monetary value, which would constitute gambling under the Gambling Act.

Committee Ruling

The committee reached the following conclusions regarding the characteristics of the game's loot-box mechanism:

  • No cash or monetary equivalent: Players did not receive cash or property that could be exchanged for cash. The in-game items were merely usage rights within the online game ecosystem.
  • No real-world monetary valuation: There was no determination of item value in real currency, and no mechanism for redeeming or converting items into money with the game operator. Any off-platform trading of in-game items between players is irrelevant to online game operators, as any value arising from such transactions is determined by the market rather than by the operators themselves.
  • Service fee characterization: Payments made by players purchasing in-game loot boxes constituted fees for online game services.

Accordingly, the committee concluded that these in-game loot boxes do not constitute gambling under the Gambling Act.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Nopparat Lalitkomon
Nopparat Lalitkomon
Photo of Napassorn Lertussavavivat
Napassorn Lertussavavivat
Photo of Sirirat Rinsiri
Sirirat Rinsiri
Photo of Rujaporn Paritsantik
Rujaporn Paritsantik
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More