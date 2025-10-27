ARTICLE
27 October 2025

Thailand Imposes Strict Ban On Poker

On October 22, 2025, the Thai government posted a directive not to grant gambling licenses for gambling involving poker nationwide to crack down on illegal gambling activities. The directive was issued by Thailand's Ministry of Interior to align with government policies to prevent the legalization of all types of gambling businesses, including poker as a sporting activity. This will result in the revocation of poker activities as sport and institute a strict ban on such activities nationwide.

Businesses should note the new government's strict approach toward gambling activities as the legal situation regarding gambling in the country continues to draw close attention.

